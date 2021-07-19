Ahead Of Monsoon Session, Congress Holds Strategy Meeting At Mallikarjun Kharge's Office

The Congress party on Monday called for an important strategy meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, which is scheduled to begin from today. Republic TV has been informed that this crucial meeting is currently taking place at Congress Member of Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's office. This meeting is aimed at chalking out strategies to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in both the houses, ahead of the Monsoon Session.

Earlier on Sunday, Mallikarjun Kharge had said that Congress has proposed to discuss various issues like inflation, poverty and the COVID-19 crisis in the house in front of Venkaiah Naidu. Kharge also added that Venakaih Naidu has given a nod to the opportunity to discuss the issues.

Monsoon Session 2021 to begin today

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from Monday as the government had readied a big legislative agenda with the Opposition looking to corner the Centre over a number of issues, including alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing farmers' agitation against farm bills. The Monsoon Session of Parliament 2021 will conclude on August 13.

Earlier on Saturday, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu had held a meeting of leaders of various parties in the upper house of the Parliament to discuss the agenda of this year's Monsson Session. During this meeting, Naidu had appealed to the party leaders for a "productive" session.

The Vice President had said, "A dysfunctional Parliament adds to the prevailing gloom and hence, all sections of the House should ensure a smooth and productive session as it offers an opportunity to address the concerns of the people affected by COVID-19."

During the meeting, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi had informed that the Centre has identified 29 bills including six ordinances replacing bills and 2 items of financial business for the session.

"In the meeting, the MPs suggested on what topics discussions should happen. Honourable PM participated in the meeting at the end and said that suggestions from the opposition are always very valuable because the leaders come from grass-root levels and because of those suggestions debates are very rich" said Union Minister Joshi.

"PM wants healthy and worthwhile discussion and the debates should be done peacefully. The tradition of democracy should be kept in mind and government is ready to discuss everything if it is done in a regulated manner. PM also paid tribute to those who lost their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic before starting his address," added Prahlad Joshi.

