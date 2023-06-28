Ahead Of MP Polls, Kamal Nath To Hold Meeting With Party High Command

In the midst of escalating tensions within the Congress party just before the Madhya Pradesh (MP) assembly elections, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, who also serves as the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president of Madhya Pradesh, is set to meet with Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Malikarjun Kharge. This meeting holds significant importance as internal conflicts continue to plague the party.

Reports suggest that Kamal Nath is dissatisfied with the working style and approach of another senior Congress leader, JP Agarwal, who was appointed as the in-charge for Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming assembly elections. The rift between the two leaders has now reached the national capital, prompting this crucial meeting.

Republic has obtained exclusive information regarding the meeting, revealing that the primary focus will be on resolving the internal tussles and strategising for the upcoming elections. The Congress party has been actively engaging with leaders from various states, both those heading for elections and others, in an effort to quell internal disputes and prepare for the forthcoming 2024 general elections.