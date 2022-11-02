Ahead Of Munugode By-polls, TRS Leader's Residence Raided; Liquor Bottles, Cash Seized

In another setback to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), presently changed to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), police officials along with Paramilitary forces conducted raids at the residence of TRS leader Venkat Reddy in Telangana’s Pusunura village on Wednesday, November 2.

Republic TV has learnt that police officials have seized liquor bottles and 86 thousand cash along with wall clocks that have Chief Minister KCR's pictures.

As per the reports, the case is now being registered at a local police station under relevant sections. Ahead of the high-voltage by-poll of the Munugode Assembly constituency, several checkpoints have been placed at Choutuppal Mandal in the district. According to sources, all the vehicles are being checked by the police officials at the checkpoints. Notably, extra police forces have been deployed in the Munugode constituency. Notably, the Munugode by-poll is slated to take place on November 3.

#BREAKING | TRS leader raided in Telangana. Police seize liquor bottles and cash ahead of Munugode bypolls.

Here are pictures of seized items

BRS leaders seen distributing liquor bottles

Earlier, a video made rounds on social media which allegedly shows BRS local leaders distributing liquor bottles to lure voters in Telangana. According to sources, BRS leader Harish Rao organised a meeting in Munugode. However, local leaders were seen distributing liquor bottles to voters after the meeting.

Meanwhile, hitting at BRS, Bharatiya Janata Party has said that such acts are objectionable. Speaking to Republic, BJP leader NV Subhash said, “The video claims that TRS local leaders were distributing liquor bottles to the voters.”

#BREAKING | Bizarre poll campaign in Telangana. BRS leaders seen distributing liquor bottles ahead of the Munugode by-polls.

Violent clash breaks out between TRS and BJP workers

On Tuesday, November 1, a violent clash broke out between TRS and BJP workers. Republic TV has learned that on the last day of the campaign, in connection with the Munugode by-polls, TRS and BJP supporters were seen showering each other with punches and sticks at the Palevela village near Munugode in the Nalgonda district.

BJP alleged that TRS workers began the clash by pelting stones and attacking their workers, whereas TRS accused the saffron party of the entire incident. The Telangana police intervened and managed to take control of the situation. However, many police personnel, civilians, and BJP leaders were injured.