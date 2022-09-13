Ahead Of Nabanna Abhiyan; BJP Says 'Mamata Banerjee Afraid Of Our Party' In West Bengal

A massive clash broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and Police outside the Raniganj railway station in West Bengal as workers leave for Kolkata to take part in the Nabanna Abhiyan rally on Tuesday.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, BJP General Secretary Agnimitra Paul said, “Mamata Banerjee is afraid of BJP. She is afraid because we are truthful. Last time when we had Nabanna Abhiyan, she stopped us in the name of sanitisation by using the police force.”

“West Bengal has a corrupt government and each and every person involved in Trinamool Congress is corrupt. Everyone from leaders to workers is involved in corruption,” BJP’s Agnimitra Paul added.

Speaking about the Nabanna Abhiyan rally, BJP’s Agnimitra Paul said, “Mamata Banerjee had been using police and administration against the rally. Since last afternoon, police has been stopping BJP workers from boarding trains and buses. We booked three trains with our money but the police officials are not allowing us to enter the station. Several BJP workers have been detained.”

“Mamata-led Bengal government never gave permission for any program. Previously, we had a blood donation camp, but they never gave permission. People from all walks of life are joining BJP in the rally today. They want to stop people coming from districts and then say people did not gather and people don’t support BJP. Police officials have started torturing us, going to each and every leader’s house and forcing them not to come out for this rally,” Agnimitra Paul said.

We will continue our agitation against the atrocities: Dilip Ghosh

Meanwhile, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said, " In a democratic nation if we are protesting against the state government, they will not give permission. They are stopping every worker to reach the station. People who have reached Kolkata, are being stopped there. We have tickets yet we are being stopped from boarding the train.”

“The Mamata government has looted the state, our rights have been snatched, women of the state are not safe, normal people’s money has been looted. They can’t stop us. In a democratic nation, we are eligible to conduct agitation and we will be continuing agitation against the atrocities,” Dilip Ghosh added.

Several BJP workers detained in Bolpur, Durgapur

Notably, police took many workers into preventive custody in Raniganj. A brawl erupted between BJP workers and police inside the Bolpur railway station as police prevented workers to leave for Kolkata to participate in the Nabanna Chalo march.

“With hundreds of BJP workers heading towards Kolkata to join BJP’s Nabanna march via trains, police barricaded paths to railway stations. 20 of our workers were stopped by police near Durgapur railway station. I reached here using other paths,” said BJP leader Abhijit Dutta.

Meanwhile, police made heavy deployment of personnel to stop BJP’s Nabanna Abhiyan. The borders of Kolkata have been cordoned off with tight security to prevent the procession. Various roads across Kolkata have been blocked with barricades. To prevent the procession, the West Bengal Police has turned the 5 km radius around Nabanna into a fortress.