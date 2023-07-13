Ahead Of Opposition Meet In Bangalore, Sitaram Yechury Lashes Out At TMC

The rural body election in West Bengal witnessed a pool of violence in several districts with bombing to booth capturing to ballots stolen to karyakartas beaten and thrashed and killings of several, raising the number to almost 43. After BJP, now the Communist Party of India (M) has lashed out at TMC stating that the Panchayat polls were a farce of an election making a mockery of democracy under the TMC government in West Bengal.



CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury has now broken silence and spoken on the undemocratic way of winning the rural body election by manipulation and power politics. Yechury said, "Terror and rigging extended to the counting process as well with lost ruling party candidates declared winners." He said that in the three-tier election, the state administration and State Election Commission were both acting in complicity with the ruling party and engaged in falsification of the choice exercised by the people and complete violation of the High court orders.

He further added, "The violation was extreme in Bhangar area of South 24 Parghanas district. Yechury said that the State Election Commission reversed the result where the Left-supported opposition candidate won with huge margin and the EC announced a TMC candidate instead. This unfairness led to massive outrage where in the police resorted to firing which led to killing of four people. Now the entire area is facing curfew and para forces deployment, making it impossible to go anywhere."

Sitaram Yechury said that the dominance of terror and violence was now raising serious questions on the legitimacy of local body elections. Yechury even called TMC as B team of BJP and said that both parties had indulged in polarisation.

CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat said, "Democracy is completely murdered in West Bengal. According to local channel reports, 60 are dead and hundreds are injured in rural elections. I only want to say that this attitude of ruling party has failed the state and we are shocked to see how the Congress has not responded to this violence yet. We saw Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary going to the house of Congress karyakartas who lost their lives in the violence but why didnt the Congress openly criticise the TMC?"

Meanwhile, continuous attack on Mamata from the Left also suggests that this matter could be taken up in Opposition meeting in Bangalore scheduled for 17-18 July this month. A senior Congress leader said that though the Congress leaders for now don't want to indulge in state politics criticism, Sonia Gandhi's participation is being seen as more discussion on unity and seat-sharing.



Sources within the TMC say that Mamata Banerjee is upset with the Left and state Congress leaders. During Patna opposition meet, they also made it clear that Left parties must stay away from State issues but Left parties' continuous attack after the rural body elections have made Mamata upset and sources say she will be keeping certain demands in the Opposition unity meet which concerns Left and the Congress party, to go further ahead with opposition unity plans.

Sources within Left tell Republic that CPIM is also not going to be quiet this time as last time in Patna they heard Mamata enough but didn't retort because of opposition coming together for bigger project, but this time the Left parties are going to firmly take up the West Bengal violence issue and TMC goons attacking Left everywhere.