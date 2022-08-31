Ahead Of Party Launch, Ghulam Nabi Azad To Visit All 20 J&K Districts For Polls: Sources

Days after walking out of Congress, veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad is set to undertake a mega rally in Jammu & Kashmir, in light of the forthcoming elections. Azad, who will soon launch his own political party, has planned a campaign tour of all 20 districts over the next six months.

As per sources, the former chief minister will arrive in Jammu or a mega rally in Sainik farms on September 4. He will remain in Jammu for the next couple of days, during which he will meet senior delegations. From there, Ghulam Nabi Azad will head to his hometown districts - Chinar Valley, Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban for key meetings.

From Sinthan Top, he will head to South Kashmir's Anantnag and then to Srinagar for back-to-back rallies. After public meetings at the provincial level, Azad will shift his focus to the district level, said sources.

The third leg of the campaign will involve constituency-level rallies. This is because Azad's party is looking to contest all 90 seats in the J&K assembly and is eying to win 60 seats in the next polls. Sources said Azad will target both Muslim and Hindu voters in the erstwhile state. The campaign, strategised by Azad's key associates, will be adopted from the very first day of the tour.

J&K Congress in tatters amid growing support for Azad

Ahead of Azad's September 4 rally, there has been a spate of resignations in the Jammu and Kashmir Congress. Sixty-four more leaders, including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, tendered their resignation and joined the Azad camp on Tuesday, leaving the unit of the national party in the Union Territory in tatters.

The former Union minister had targeted Rahul Gandhi in his five-page resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi last Friday.

Azad, 73, who ended his nearly five-decade association with the Congress, also attacked party chief Sonia Gandhi for applying the "remote control model that demolished the institutional integrity of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government" to the party.