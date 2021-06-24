Ahead Of PM Modi's All-party Meet, Congress To Hold Meeting At Former J&K CM's Residence

Hours before the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi commences, the Congress leaders are set to hold their meeting at the residence of Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. According to reports, the meeting at Azad's residence in the national capital is set to take place at 11 am. Several opposition parties and alliances, including the Gupkar Alliance of Jammu and Kashmir, have been taking place ahead of PM Modi's all-party meeting pertaining to J&K.

Congress leaders to meet at the residence of former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad

As per reports, the meeting at Azad's residence will discuss the Congress party's strategy for the all-party meeting. Congress has already stated that it will push for a complete restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. However, the opposition parties will pitch their strategies and demands after Prime Minister Modi's interaction with them. The parties will wait for Prime Minister to clear the agenda of the meeting. The meeting at Azad's residence will be attended by Ghulam Ahmad Mir and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Tara Chand. Both leaders have also been invited for the all-party meeting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

J&K Gupkar Alliance to attend the all-party meeting

The leaders of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) have stated that they will attend the meeting. Earlier on Tuesday, the leaders of the Gupkar Alliance met at National Conference (NC) Chairman Farooq Abdullah's residence to discuss the all-party meeting. During the briefing and emphasising on the agenda of the Gupkar alliance, NC Chairman Farooq Abdullah revealed that the Gupkar Alliance members will attend the meeting and place their demands before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. In addition, he also stated that the alliance will later brief on the demands made by them at the all-party meeting.

Abdullah further expressed hopes that individual leaders of individuals parties will be allowed to place their demands in front of Prime Minister Modi. In addition, he informed that he will attend the meeting with PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami. Apart from this, the other leaders who have been invited will join the meeting, the NC Chairman added.