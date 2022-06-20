Ahead Of PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit, Police Nab Cong Workers Planning To ‘gherao’ Airport

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Karnataka on Monday, June 20, Congress workers who were planning to gherao Bengaluru Airport were arrested by police in Chickamagaluru. The Police have detained the vehicles of Congress' Kisan cell members who had planned to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in the city.

It was learned that the Congress workers were planning to gherao the Airport and raise slogans 'Go back Modi'.

This also comes at a time when Rahul Gandhi is to reappear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the 4th round of interrogation today, June 20 and Congress has announced nationwide protests against the same. The ED had last week allowed the Wayanad MP to postpone the questioning owing to his mother, Sonia Gandhi’s hospitalisation. However, it is pertinent to note that Rahul Gandhi has already been questioned for almost 30 hours in three consecutive days.

PM Modi to visit Karnataka today

PM Modi is scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to Karnataka on Monday and Tuesday to inaugurate an array of initiatives in Bengaluru including India’s first air-conditioned railway station, 100% electrification of the Konkan railway line, launching 150 Technology Hubs, and later visiting Mysuru to attend 8th International Yoga Day celebrations.

The Prime Minister will depart for Mysuru by air Monday to attend a public function at Maharaja’s College Ground, after laying the foundation stone for multiple rail and road infrastructure projects in Kommaghatta in Bengaluru.

The Yoga programme scheduled to be organised at Mysuru during PM Modi's visit is also part of the novel programme ‘Guardian Yoga Ring’ which is held as part of a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate Yoga’s unifying power that surpasses national boundaries.

CM Bommai holds series of inaugurations

Since the announcement of PM Modi's arrival to Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has gone on a development project-inauguration spree in Assembly constituencies represented by BJP in Bengaluru.

Recently, CM Bommai has inaugurated a series of development works in Govindaraj Nagar, R.R. Nagar and Chickpet constituencies. Further events, including the inauguration of the first phase of K-100, a reimagining of storm water drains in the city, are planned.

(Image: PTI/Republic)