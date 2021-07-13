Ahead Of PM Modi's Varanasi Visit On July 15, UP CM Yogi To Take Stock Of Arrangements

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Varanasi on July 15, Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Varanasi today to check for the preparations in the city, reported ANI. The UP CM will monitor the preparations at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be paying a visit to the Rudraksh International Convention Centre at Sigra, which PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate.

A final call will be taken on the number of attendees and other arrangements at the new convention centre, that was made with Japan’s help. After overseeing all the preparations, the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Gorakhpur.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Varanasi on July 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, his parliamentary constituency on 15th July, 2021, Thursday. He will be inaugurating the Rudraksh International Convention Centre at Sigra in Varanasi during his visit.

The convention centre was built previously with the help of Japan and now will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the Ambassador of Japan to India. After the inauguration ceremony, a video message of Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will be broadcasted there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also set to inaugurate many other projects including a 100-bedded Model Maternal and Child Health wing at Sir Sunderlal Hospital, BHU, three-lane flyover on Varanasi-Ghazipur Road, residential flats for teachers in BHU, and many more.

The Prime Minister is also likely to launch a ro-ro ferry service in the city. Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be laying the foundation stones for many new projects in the state.

For ensuring proper security arrangements, the Special Protection Group (SPG) will be reaching Varanasi by Tuesday evening and prepare a blueprint for the security at the venue.

PM Modi's Varanasi visit is a major step for the Union Government as the state is ready to enter the Assembly elections next year. The current ruling party BJP is looking to make a comeback with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his second tenure.

