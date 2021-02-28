Ahead Of Polls, BJP Tableau Attacked In Bengal's Kadapara; Party Alleges Attack By TMC

As Assembly polls near in West Bengal, political violence in the state has become rampant. The BJP alleged on Saturday that the tableau launched by party president JP Nadda at 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' on February 25 was attacked by TMC goons. The BJP alleged that TMC goons entered its warehouse in Kadapara area near Swabhumi and broke into the publicity vans and stole many valuable items as well from the premises. An FIR has been filed by BJP.

Reacting to the alleged vandalism, BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya said, 'These goons cannot face people in the daylight, so they come out in the dark at night. These people beat up the poor driver, stole the laptop, mobile, broke the windshield of the tableau, broke the LED screen. So this is the attitude of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).'

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya said that Bengal has always witnessed violence during the time of elections and assured that BJP will come to power this time.

"West Bengal is a state that has 294 Lok Sabha seats. Incidents of political violence is not new and has been rampant from the communist government till the tenure of TMC. Be it the Assembly or Lok Sabha elections, if any kind of widespread violence has taken place, then it has happened in West Bengal. In order to make the election process violence-free, the EC has come up with the idea of holding the election in 8 phases. BJP will win with a huge majority and form the new government in Bengal," said Maurya.

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly said that Mamata Banerjee doesn't follow any rules in her state and has lost all control.

"It is very annoying, CM Mamata Banerjee every time utters this word 'Gantantra' in all her election rallies. She herself in her own state doesn't follow any rules. The opposition should have the liberty and opportunity to organise their political programmes. She has lost control over the state", Ganguly said.

EC Announces Assembly Poll Dates

In a big development on Friday, the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election for West Bengal and elections will be conducted in eight phases. The counting of votes for the polls will take place on May 2.

West Bengal (8-phase election)- 294 seats (68-SC, 16-ST)

1,01,916 polling stations

Assembly term ending on June 1

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29.

