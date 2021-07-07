Last Updated:

Ahead Of Polls, Seven Ministers From Uttar Pradesh To Be Inducted In PM Modi's Cabinet

Keeping Uttar Pradesh elections in mind, seven legislators from Uttar Pradesh are said to inducted into the revamped cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Written By
Pritesh Kamath
Union Cabinet

IMAGE: PTI


In yet another development concerning the most talked-about Union Cabinet reshuffle, Republic Media Network has learned that seven MPs from Uttar Pradesh are said to be a part of the revamped cabinet led by PM Narendra Modi. It is being seen as a step taken keeping the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections in mind. Some of them will be in the Union cabinet while some will be in the council of ministers.

The seven names from Uttar Pradesh are Anupriya Patel, Kaushal Kishore, Pankaj Choudhari, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, SP Singh Baghel, BL Verma, and Ajay Kumar Mishra. Moreover, Pratima Bhoumik, an MP from Tripura is also said to be inducted in the cabinet.

As many as 15 legislators out of 43 will be taking oath today as the council of ministers in PM Modi's cabinet at 6 PM at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who has been at the helm of the country's war against COVID-19, has tendered resignation making way for a new face to take over the portfolio.

Likewise, Union Education Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal has also been dropped from the cabinet. Some more union ministers who will not be a part of the cabinet anymore are Santosh Gangwar, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Sanjay Dhotre, Raosaheb Danve, Sadanand Gowda, Ashwini Choubey, and Debasree Chaudhuri. Reportedly, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, G Kishan Reddy, Kiren Rijiju, and Parshottam Rupala might be promoted to Cabinet rank.

Also, 27 members representing the OBC Community will be given a place in the central team, making it the highest ever since independence. Five of them will be inducted into the Central cabinet. sources close to the developments have indicated that the new Council of Ministers will give more representation in terms of caste, religion, region and experience than several other governments in the past.

Here are the Ministers of Modi cabinet:

  1. Narayan Tatu Rane
  2. Sarbananda Sonowal
  3. Dr. Virendra Kumar
  4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia 
  5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh
  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw
  7. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
  8. Kiren Rijiju
  9. Raj Kumar Singh 
  10. Hardeep Singh Puri
  11. Mansukh Mandaviya
  12. Bhupender Yadav
  13. Parshottam Rupala
  14. G. Kishan Reddy
  15. Anurag Singh Thakur
  16. Pankaj Choudhary
  17. Anupriya Singh Patel
  18. Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel
  19. Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  20. Sushri Shobha Karandlaje
  21. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
  22. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
  23. Meenakshi Lekhi
  24. Annapurna Devi
  25. A. Narayanaswamy
  26. Kaushal Kishore
  27. Ajay Bhatt
  28. B. L. Verma
  29. Ajay Kumar
  30. Chauhan Devusinh
  31. Bhagwanth Khuba
  32. Kapil Moreshwar Patil
  33. Susri Pratima Bhoumik
  34. Dr. Subhas Sarkar
  35. Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
  36. Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
  37. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
  38. Bishweswar Tudu
  39. Shantanu Thakur
  40. Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
  41. John Barla
  42. Dr. L. Murugan
  43. Nisith Pramanik

