Mamata Banerjee Calls Mega 'non-BJP' CMs-party Chief Meet In Delhi For President Election

In a bid to unite the Opposition ahead of the Presidential Elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states seeking a joint meeting at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. In her invite to eight Chief Ministers, and 14 Opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Sharad Pawar, and Akhilesh Yadav, amongst others, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo asserted that there was a need to come together with an initiative of "strong and effective opposition against the divisive forces."

"With the Presidential election around the corner, Hon'ble CM of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, with an initiative of strong & effective opposition against the divisive forces, has reached out to the opposition CMs and leaders to participate in a joint meeting at the Constitution Club (New Delhi) on June 15 (Wednesday) from 3 PM," the official invite by the TMC chief read.

List of opposition leaders/CMs invited to the meeting

1. Arvind Kejriwal (Chief Minister, Delhi)

2. Pinarayi Vijayan (Chief Minister, Kerela)

3. Naveen Patnaik (Chief Minister, Odisha)

4. Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (Chief Minister, Telangana)

5. Thiru MK Stalin (Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu)

6. Uddhav Thackeray (Chief Minister, Maharashtra)

7. Hemant Soren (Chief Minister, Jharkhand)

8. Bhagwant Singh Mann (Chief Minister, Punjab)

9. Sonia Gandhi (President, INC)

10. Lalu Prasad Yadav (President, RJD)

11. D. Raja (General Secretary, CPI)

12. Sitaram Yechury (General Secretary, CPIM)

13. Akhilesh Yadav (President, Samajwadi Party)

14. Sharad Pawar (President, NCP)

15. Jayant Chaudhary (National President, RLD)

16. H. D. Kumaraswamy (Former CM of Karnataka)

17. H. D. Deve Gowda (MP, Former PM of India)

18. Farooq Abdullah (President, JKNC)

19. Mehbooba Mufti (President, PDP)

20. S. Sukhbir Singh Badal (President, Shiromani Akali Dal)

21. Pawan Chamling (President, Sikkim Democratic Front)

22. K. M. Kader Mohideen (President, IUML)

Earlier, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had given a call to hold talks with all like-minded parties over the possibility of fielding a common candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections against the BJP following which, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. After the meeting, Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha shared that he has been asked by Sonia Gandhi to discuss the possibility of a common candidate, an idea that was supported by Pawar.

Presidential Elections 2022

The Presidential polls for electing the next President of India will be held on 18 July 2022. During the polls, 4,809 electors comprising MPs and MLAs will vote to decide incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind's successor, whose term ends on July 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has informed that the notification for the election will be issued on June 15 and the last date for nomination will be June 29. The voting will be carried out on July 18 and the counting of the votes will be held on July 21. BJP with its present strength in the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha, as well as in many state assemblies, is in a comfortable position.