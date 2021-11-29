Ahead Of Punjab Election, Manish Sisodia & Pargat Singh Face-off Over Education Sector

The ongoing war of words on Twitter between the Punjab and Delhi governments over the issue of the education model of the two states does not seem to be ending anytime soon. On Monday, Delhi's education minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia claimed that Punjab education minister Pargat Singh seems to have "run away" after he challenged him to compare education models of two states. Sisodia claimed that he did not receive the list of 250 government schools that he requested from Singh in order to compare educational models. Earlier on Sunday, November 28, the Delhi education minister had released a list of 250 government schools in Delhi and asked for a similar list from Punjab's education minister.

"I had requested for a list of 250 schools from Pargat Singh but yet to receive any reply even after 24 hours. It seems he is running away from the challenge," Sisodia tweeted. The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister further urged Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to declare the list of 250 schools by today (Monday) evening so that people of Punjab know the work done by their government in the last five years. "I hope the CM will not run away from the challenge," he added.

अब मैं पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री @CHARANJITCHANNI से आग्रह करूंगा कि आप शाम तक 250 स्कूलों की लिस्ट जारी करें। ताकि पंजाब के लोगों को पता चले कि आखिर कांग्रेस सरकार ने पिछले 5 सालों में पंजाब के शिक्षा के लिए क्या किया है। मुझे उम्मीद है कि चन्नी साब मैदान छोड़कर नहीं भागेंगे।(2/2) — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 29, 2021

Later, Punjab education minister Singh retorted to Sisodia's tweet, saying the Delhi government had released only locations of 250 schools. "I think you were in such a hurry to respond that you didn’t even read what I had written. I had said that we would compare the parameters of the national performance grading index 2021," Singh tweeted. He also asked the Delhi government to release school-wise enrolment numbers, permanent teachers vacancies, 10th results and the names of principals from 2013-14 to 2019-20.

-@msisodia Ji ,you have released only locations of 250 schools. I think you were in such a hurry to respond that you didn’t even read what I had written. I had said that we would compare on the parameters of the national performance grading index 2021.(1/5) pic.twitter.com/jnmOGqebme — Pargat Singh (@PargatSOfficial) November 29, 2021

"When der is a decline in the number of students, what education reform are you doing? When there are no principals, who are you sending on training? When students are failing in 10th who is going for higher education? Why to talk about infrastructure when there are no new schools? [sic]," questioned Punjab education minister Singh. He further asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to complete the list, claiming Sisodia might be reluctant to discuss these points.

We had also asked you for the same information earlier as well but I wonder what are you hiding.



But I will not let you get away like this.(3/5) — Pargat Singh (@PargatSOfficial) November 29, 2021

Since @msisodia ji might be reluctant to discuss these points, I will request @ArvindKejriwal to give the complete list. Let us decide once for all who is “real” and who is “fake” Aam Aadmi. (5/5) — Pargat Singh (@PargatSOfficial) November 29, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that the trail of events started from Thursday, November 25, when Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, speaking at Chandigarh, invited Pargat Singh to visit 10 government schools, each from both the states, following Singh's desire to debate on the education system. Reacting to this, Singh accepted Sisodia's invite and further upped the challenge to 250 schools. While speaking to the media, he also said that the Aam Aadmi Party has invested all the money in only 10 schools and now these are being used for publicity.

Image: PTI, ANI