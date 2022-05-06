Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi's Telangana Visit, TRS Slams Cong MP For Not Raising State's Issues

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's scheduled two-day Telangana visit starting today, May 6, TRS MLC and ex-Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha launched salvos at the Wayanad MP for not raising issues pertaining to the state in the Parliament. Kavitha, however, also extended her welcome to the Congress leader and stated that during his visit to the state, he must learn and understand the schemes introduced by the KCR government for the welfare of the people.

In a series of Tweets, Kalvakuntla Kavitha wrote, "As Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji arrives in Telangana today, I sincerely request him to introspect on the following. How many times have you raised the issues of Telangana in parliament?".

In a separate tweet, she continued her tirade, saying, "Why is Congress Party Silent while TRS Party was fighting with the Union Government over the Uniform Paddy Procurement Policy, National Status for Irrigation Projects, discrimination in establishing educational institutions, releasing of pending GSTs and grants, etc."

The former Nizamabad MP further noted that Telangana has progressed in the path of development alongside other states in the country, by introducing various schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, Kalyan Lakshmi, Aarogya Lakshmi, Aasara, and many more that continue to benefit the people every day.

"As many as 11 states are emulating KCR schemes, You are welcome to learn and understand from our state as well!!", Kavitha said.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Telangana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Telangana on May 6 and 7 to address a public meeting focusing on farmers’ issues. During his two days visit to the state, Rahul Gandhi will participate in a 'Kisan Sangarsh Sabha' in Warangal and give assurance to farmers.

Earlier on April 17, sharing details of Rahul Gandhi's visit, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief and MP Revanth Reddy told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi is going to come to Telangana's Warangal district on May 6 and 7. The main issue is of the farmers. Farmers are in distress in the state. The state government is not buying the farmers' crops, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao promised to waive off farmers' loans but hasn't done anything and that is why Congress is going to hold a 'Kisan Sangarsh Sabha' in Warangal."

