Ahead Of Raj Thackeray's Aurangabad Rally, War Of Words Breaks Out; NCP Plays Down MNS

A massive political war of words broke out ahead of Raj Thackray's Aurangabad rally as both Congress and NCP blamed the MNS chief for appeasement politics. On Saturday, National Congress Party (NCP) stated that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is not scared of Raj Thackeray and has the support of the people of Maharashtra. On the other hand, Congress mocked MNS Chief's rally and stated that he is trying to revive the party's lost identity by creating a communal divide.

'MNS is not a threat to the MVA government': NCP

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, NCP leader Brijmohan Srivastav said, "MNS is not a threat to the MVA government. Our government is fully empowered by the people and we have sufficient minority leaders in Vidhan Sabha. It's not Thackeray vs Thackeray. People are listening to his speech since 2005 when he left Shiv Sena and created his own party MNS. Previously, he had 13 MLAs in Vidhan sabha but today, he has only 1 MLA and 1 Municipal Counselor in Maharashtra. This is because people have now realised that Raj Thackeray is not capable to deliver his promises as per his commitments. this is the reason why people have chosen Shiv Sena and CM Uddhav is working effortlessly," he said.

The NCP leader further attacked the Saffron party and said, "Questions should be asked to BJP leaders as previously, they used to abuse Raj Thackeray and now their cadre and workers are raising slogans in his support".

Raj Thackeray's Aurangabad rally

It is pertinent to mention here that Raj Thackeray made a grand entry in Aurangabad on Saturday where he was welcomed by hundreds of supporters with dhols, fireworks, and chants of Jai Shri Ram. Upon his entry, Thackeray paid his respects to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Kranti Chowk.

His public meeting will take place on the grounds of Aurangabad's Sanskritik Krida Mandal Maidan during which the MNS chief will discuss the ongoing debate over loudspeakers outside religious sites. The rally comes in the backdrop of the ultimatum given by Raj Thackeray seeking the removal of loudspeakers from mosques by May 3.

Loudspeaker row

Raj Thackeray had earlier put forth an ultimatum for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques during his massive rally in Thane on April 12. Opining that the loudspeaker row is not a religious but a social issue, he said, "I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do."

Defending his remarks on April 17, the MNS chief told reporters, "We don’t want riots. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. But if you (Muslims) do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law."

A day later, it was decided that permission for the use of loudspeakers at any religious place will be mandatory from May 3. After chairing an all-party meeting on the issue on Monday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil revealed that the state government will hold discussions with the Centre to resolve the impasse.

(Image: PTI)