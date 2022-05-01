Ahead Of Raj Thackeray's Mega Rally, First Pictures Of MNS Chief In Aurangabad Accessed

Moments ahead of Raj Thackeray's mega rally in Aurangabad, former Jammu & Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Sunday met the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief. As per sources, discussion on developments after the abrogation of Article 370 took place between the duo amidst speculations of a possible BJP-MNS alliance.

#BREAKING | Ahead of Raj Thackeray's mega rally, MNS Chief meets BJP leader Kavinder Gupta amid BJP-MNS alliance speculations



Raj Thackeray's rally in Aurangabad

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray will address a public gathering on May 1 at the grounds of Aurangabad's Sanskritik Krida Mandal, where he is expected to lay the roadmap and the next steps ahead of his May 3 ultimatum to the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on the loudspeaker issue.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Uttar Pradesh government, in a swift move following a legal order, removed over 50,000 loudspeakers from various religious sites and also reduced the sound of 60,000 loudspeakers to permissible limits. This move by the Yogi Adityanath government received praise from Raj Thackeray, who, in a tweet, wrote, "I wholeheartedly congratulate and stand grateful to the Yogi government for having removed the loudspeakers from religious places, especially the Masjids. Unfortunately in Maharashtra, we don't have any 'Yogis'; what we have are 'bhogis' (hedonists). Here's hoping and praying good sense prevails."

RSS gives go-ahead for BJP-MNS alliance: Reports

In an exclusive scoop, the Republic Media Network has learnt that RSS has given a go-ahead for a BJP-MNS alliance. As per sources, this was finalised in a meeting that took place in Nagpur on April 21 in which RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash participated. While BJP is yet to formally take a call on this proposal, such a tie-up can bolster the BJP's chances of taking on MVA which comprises Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

Hanuman Chalisa Row

The Hanuman Chalisa row started when MNS president Raj Thackeray on April 12 asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which he warned MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Ahead of the May 3 deadline set by Raj Thackeray, the state government had discussed the rules around the playing of loudspeakers. Nashik Police Commissioner, Jayant Naiknavare on April 28 said the old order of the SC will be applicable, which mandates for permission to play Hanuman Chalisa or Bhajan and also it should not be played 15 minutes before and after azaan. Additionally, the loudspeakers should be placed 100 meters away from the Mosque. Naiknavare stated the aim of the order is to maintain law and order.