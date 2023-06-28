Ahead Of Rajnath Singh’s Rally, Communal Clash In Haryana's Yamunanagar

A day before Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's political rally on Thursday, June 29, tension prevailed in Haryana’s Yamunanagar among Hindu and Muslim communities late Tuesday night. Singh is slated to address a rally in Yamunanagar on Thursday, celebrating the completion of nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government. In order to maintain law and order, police personnel have been deployed in the area.

The communal clash

A clash among both Hindu and Muslim communities broke out in Malikpur Village, Yamunanagar, over the common Panchayat land. Reportedly, the Hindu residents of the village raised concerns over the offering of Namaz (prayers) on the common land of the village. On being informed, the police asked both communities to maintain peace.

The Deputy Superintendent of PPolic (DSP), Yamunanagar, Parmodh Kumar, said that the scuffle broke out when the Muslims were offering prayers on panchayat land and the other community raised objections.

"We have deployed heavy police force in the area to maintain peace and are also carrying out flag marches to avoid any untoward incidents. Today we have called both communities to settle the issue amicably," he added.

BJP rally

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address a rally in Haryana’s Yamunanagar on June 29 as part of the BJP's outreach programme to commemorate nine years of the Modi administration, according to party leaders.

In each of the state's 10 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP is hosting rallies of Central leaders. The party won all the seat.in Haryana general elections of 2019.