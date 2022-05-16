Ahead Of Shimla Visit, AAP's Sisodia Slams BJP Govt In Himachal For 'anti-school Policies'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he will participate in a public interaction in Shimla on May 17 on the Himachal Pradesh government's anti-school policies. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also took a dig at the state's education system stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has made learning in Himachal's government schools a joke.

Tweeting in Hindi, the Delhi Dy CM and Education Minister, Sisodia, wrote, "I will interact with the public in Shimla tomorrow regarding the education system of Himachal Pradesh and the "anti-school government policies" of the BJP. The BJP government has made learning in Himachal's government schools a joke. BJP is bent on ruining the future of children studying in government schools."

हिमाचल प्रदेश की शिक्षा व्यवस्था और भाजपा की “सरकारी स्कूल विरोधी नीतियों” को लेकर कल शिमला में जनता से संवाद करूँगा.

भाजपा सरकार ने हिमाचल के सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ाई को मज़ाक़ बना दिया है. भाजपा सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ रहे बच्चों के भविष्य को बर्बाद करने पर तुली है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 16, 2022

'Delhi's education model seen revolutionary changes in past 7 years': Manish Sisodia

Addressing the 35th Foundation Day of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in Delhi on May 5, Sisodia had said the education model of Delhi has gone through revolutionary changes in the past seven years because of strong research and training.

"The education model in Delhi has gone through revolutionary changes in the past seven years. We made new schools, introduced new curricula like Happiness, Entrepreneurship Mindset and Deshbhakti (patriotism). Teachers went abroad to get training, our results improved and all this was made possible because of strong research and training in which SCERT Delhi provided support from time to time," Sisodia said.

Punjab to replicate Delhi's education model

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, late in April, was on a two day visit to Delhi to understand the state's approach to providing healthcare and education to apply the same in Punjab. Mann accompanied by senior officers toured the health institutes and schools in order to understand the Delhi model.

"The revolution in Delhi's education system is discussed across the country. We will replicate the same model in Punjab where students from either rich or poor background will get quality education together. The country will progress this way by learning from each other," Mann said.

Both states also signed a Knowledge Sharing Agreement (KSA) to facilitate the officers and ministers to exchange knowledge in various areas and learn from the practices followed in the state. The KSA stated, "The KSA enables the two Governments to share knowledge, experience and skills for the mutual welfare of the people of their respective territories. It will also facilitate the two Governments to send and receive officials, Ministers and other personnel to learn and share their knowledge, experience and skills for public welfare. The agreement is not legally enforceable."

(Image: PTI)