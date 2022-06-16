Ahead Of Tripura Bypolls, TMC Alleges Attack By 'BJP Goons'; Submits Deputation To ECI

A six-MP delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) submitted a deputation to the Election Commission of India in connection with the violence in Tripura on Thursday. The delegation headed by Saugata Roy had a long meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, during which the attack by 'BJP goons' on the 70 families who joined TMC workers on the night of June 15 in the Surma assembly constituency, was discussed.

Besides Roy, the delegation comprised of Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Jawhar Sircar, Pratima Mondal, Luizinho Faleiro, and Nusrat Jahan Ruhi. Giving details about the meeting, Roy said that Chief Election Commissioner was 'very positive' and added he had already spoken with the Chief Electoral Officer regarding this.

"He has asked the observer to visit and give a report. All booths will be under CCTV and webcast. Six companies of central forces will be given for each assembly constituency," the TMC MP said.

Tripura is all set to hold by-elections for four assembly seats - Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma, and Jubarajnagar - on June 23. The counting of votes will take place on June 26. The bypolls are necessitated due to the death of CPI(M) MLA Ramendra Chandra Debnath (Jubarajnagar) and the resignations of Roy Barman (Agartala) and Asish Saha (Town Bardowali). Besides, the Surma seat became vacant after BJP legislator Asish Das was disqualified by the assembly speaker.

Bypolls in Tripura

Recently appointed Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha is BJP’s candidate for the Town Bordowali assembly seat, while Congress fielded heavy-weight leader Asish Kumar Saha in the constituency. The Left Front's nominee is Raghunath Sarkar of the All India Forward Bloc.

Congress' nominee and former state minister Sudip Roy Barman is pitted against BJP candidate Ashok Sinha and Left Front nominee Krishna Majumder in the Agartala seat. Surma constituency in Dhalai district is set to witness a fight among three candidates - Left Front’s Anjan Das, Swapna Das Paul of the BJP and Baburam Satnami of the Tipra Motha, a regional party headed by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma. Congress supported the Tipra Motha nominee for the seat.

The Jubarajnagar constituency, considered a traditional Left bastion, will witness a fight between BJP nominee Malina Debnath and Sailendra Chandra Nath of the CPI(M).

