Ahead of West Bengal polls, Bengali actors Payel Dey, Rezwan Sheikh & Priya Paul join TMC

With the West Bengal elections around the corner, three Bengali actors joined Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday. Among those joining the Trinamool Congress are actors Payel Dey, Rezwan Rabbani Sheikh and Priya Paul. The actors joined the party in the presence of state minister Partha Chatterjee at party headquarters.

Earlier this month, several other popular Bengali actors joined TMC including singer Aditi Munshi, actor and director Dheeraj Pandit, and actress Subhadra Mukherjee. Before them, cricketer Manoj Tiwari also joined TMC in the presence of Mamata Banerjee. Earlier, actors June Malia, Raj Chakraborty, Neel Bhattacharya Kanchan Mallick, Sayantika Banerjee, Lovely Maitra, Trina Saha, Sudeshna Roy, Saayoni Ghosh also joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

On the other hand, several Bengali actors and celebrities including actress Srabanti Chatterjee, Payal Sarkar, Yash Dasgupta, Hiren Chatterjee have joined the BJP. Many of these actors have been given tickets to elect in the state's upcoming assembly elections, which begin on March 27.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: TMC-BJP to lock horns

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27- April 29 with the counting of votes on May 2. Bengal elections will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. However, the tables were turned when the BJP won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in the poll-bound state - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. In several rallies in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the saffron party will make the government in Bengal with more than 200 seats in the state. However, Amit Shah's counterpart in West Bengal Mamata Banerjee eyes a third consecutive term.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Picture Credit: ANI)