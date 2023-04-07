Ahead PM Modi's Visit, TN Cong Announces Black Flag Protest Over Rahul's Disqualification

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai, Congress leader and MLA Selva Perundagai took to Twitter to announce that the black flag will be brandished in the state to protest against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress is likely to hold demonstrations at events that will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.

It has been announced that the demonstration will be held under the leadership of Tamil Nadu Congress Party Legislative Party Leader Selva Perundagai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Chennai tomorrow, April 8, to inaugurate the new integrated terminal building at Chennai Meenambakkam Airport.

A new integrated building has been constructed with an area of 20,972 square metres. Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Theppakadu Elephant Breeding Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Why is Congress Protesting?

The disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha on Friday, March 24, came after his conviction by the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat, in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

Following the disqualification, the grand old party launched a nationwide protest to condemn the government, calling the move a political vendetta. Congress workers in Rahul Gandhi’s home constituency, Wayanad, burnt an effigy of PM Modi. Leaders of Congress staged protests in the national capital, wearing black attire during the march condemning the BJP. It further staged a day-long Sankalp Satyagrah. Members of the Congress party, including leader Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, took part in protests at Rajghat in Delhi, supporting Rahul Gandhi.