'Ahmed Patel Paid Teesta': SIT Goes On Record To Name Late Cong Leader In 2002 Riots Probe

In a massive development in the 2002 riots probe, the Gujarat SIT has submitted that there is ample evidence to prove that a 'conspiracy' was hatched between RB Sreekumar, Teesta Setalvad, and Sanjiv Bhatt at the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel in the case. In a reply filed before an Ahmedabad Court, BC Solanki, ACP SOG and Investigation Officer of the SIT mentioned that former Gujarat State Director-General of Police (DGP) RB Sreekumar was a part of a 'larger nexus' from the very beginning.

The SIT, which is tasked to investigate the present FIR, has provided ample grounds to support the allegation of a larger conspiracy by RB Sreekumar. "The applicant was part of this conspiracy from the very beginning. i.e. since the day this conspiracy was hatched by the accused persons," it said.

"This larger conspiracy was hatched by the accused persons with political motives as clearly outlined in the statements of witnesses. The applicant is also considered as disgruntled Government Officer," it mentioned.

Conspiracy at behest of Ahmed Patel: SIT

In a massive submission, the SIT has submitted that the 'conspiracy' was hatched at the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

"....the statements of witnesses, along with other investigation material available on record establish that the conspiracy was enacted by the co-accused Teesta Setalvad. Sanjiv Bhatt along with the present applicant and others, on the behest of Late Shri Ahmed Patel, the then Member of Parliament and Political Advisor to President Indian National Congress," it said.

Moreover, it has been asserted that after the Godhra train incident, Sreekumar held meetings with Setalvad and others.

According to the Gujarat SIT, "The applicant had started to act as part of this conspiracy from the very beginning, as just few days after Godhra Train incident the applicant had held meetings with co-accused Teesta Setalvad It is pertinent to submit here that just few days after Godhra Train incident the co-accused Teesta Setalvad had received Rs 5 Lakhs and Rs. 25 Lakhs from Late Shri Ahmed Patel as a means to execute the conspiracy."

Earlier, the Gujarat police had levelled grave allegations against Teesta Setalvad while opposing her bail in the 2002 riots conspiracy case. Submitting its written reply before the sessions court, the SIT alleged that Setalvad received Rs 30 lakh after the 2002 riots to implicate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last month, the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit to PM Modi given by the SIT in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.