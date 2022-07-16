'Ahmed Patel Still Used For Maligning Oppn': Congress Veteran's Daughter On SIT Report

After SIT team opposed activist Teesta Setalvad's bail application, claiming that she was a part of a 'larger conspiracy' by Ahmed Patel, the Congress veteran's daughter reacted on Saturday. Speaking to the media, Mumtaz Patel alleged that her father's name still holds weight to be used to malign the image of Opposition parties, and asked why the Centre, until 2020, did not prosecute her father for hatching such a big conspiracy. Ahmed Patel's daughter, referring to the SIT team's report, said it was mentioned that other leaders were also approached. Why their names were not mentioned, she asked.

Mumtaz Patel highlighted that the campaign for the Gujarat poll has begun by dragging Ahmed Patel's name in what she referred to as conspiracy theories. "They did it before poll when he was alive and doing it now, when he is no more," Ahmed Patel's daughter said in the statement to the media.

Congress refutes SIT charges on Ahmed Patel

Earlier in the day, the Indian National Congress released a statement in which it categorically refuted 'the mischievous charges' manufactured against Ahmed Patel. Dragging in the Prime Minister, the party claimed it was his 'systematic strategy to absolve' himself of any responsibility for the communal carnage unleashed when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2022.

"The Prime Minister's political vendetta machine clearly does not even spare the departed who were his political adversaries. This SIT is dancing to the tune of its political master and will sit wherever it is told to. We know how an earlier SIT chief was rewarded with a diplomatic assignment after he had given a 'clean chit' to the CM", the letter, released by Party's General Secretary Jairam Ramesh stated.

Ahmed Patel named by Gujarat Police's SIT

"The political objective of the applicant (Setalvad) while enacting this larger conspiracy was dismissal or destabilisation of the elected government... She obtained illegal financial and other benefits and rewards from rival political party in lieu of her attempts to wrongly implicate innocent persons in Gujarat," said the SIT's affidavit. The affidavit, while citing the witnesses, further said that the conspiracy was carried out at the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel. Additional sessions judge DD Thakkar took the Special Investigation Team or SIT's reply on record and posted the hearing on the bail application on Monday.

In June, after the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit given to then Chief Minister Narendra Modi and others in the Gujarat riots case, state police arrested Setalvad. She, along with Sanjiv Bhatt and RB Sreekumar, was charged under Indian Penal Code sections 468 (forgery) and 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction for capital offence) among other offences.