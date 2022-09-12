Following the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claims that its Ahmedabad office was raided by the police on Sunday when party supremo Arvind Kejriwal arrived in the state, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday in an exclusive interview with Republic TV informed that the party has received threats from the state police that this is just a beginning and more is yet to come. However, the Ahmedabad police on Monday busted the claim of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that raids were conducted on his party office in the state.

Speaking to Republic TV, Sisodia said,"Soon after AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal reached the party office in Ahmedabad, police reached the spot and conducted a raid for about two hours. They scanned every file and every document but did not find anything. He further added saying, "When nothing was found the police warned them and said 'yaha BJP ka raj hai, dekhte hai kaise kaam karte ho yaha (BJP rules here. We'll see how you work in the state)."

He also alleged that the police threatened them saying, "This is just the start and more is yet to come." Responding to the police's denial of raiding AAP's Ahmedabad office, he said, "They are now denying because nothing was found. They would have made it the issue if they would have found anything which they can put in the public domain."

"AAP is challenging the 27-year rule of the BJP in Gujarat. Our party is the second-best party in the state as of now and will soon become the number one party in the state," the AAP leader claimed, adding, "BJP can only focus on conducting raids and AAP will win the elections as the people of the state this time will vote for good governance, better schools and medical facilities."

Gujarat police denies raiding AAP's Ahmedabad office

Soon after AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the Ahmedabad police of raiding his party office ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, the police on Monday busted his claims and said that no such raids were conducted out by the city police.

Taking to Twitter, the police clarified, "The news that the Aam Aadmi Party office has been raided by the police has come to light through social media. No such raids have been carried out by the city police."

कल आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यालय पर अहमदाबाद शहर पुलिस द्वारा रेड करने में आई, ऐसा समाचार सोशल मीडिया से ज्ञात हुआ है.

*इस प्रकार का कोई रेड अहमदाबाद शहर पुलिस के द्वारा करने में नहीं आई है* — Ahmedabad Police 👮‍♀️અમદાવાદ પોલીસ (@AhmedabadPolice) September 12, 2022

AAP claims raid on Ahmedabad office

Ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, AAP claimed that its Ahmedabad office was raided by the police on Sunday when party supremo Arvind Kejriwal arrived in the state. Taking to Twitter, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "The BJP has been badly shaken by the immense support the party is getting from the people of Gujarat. A storm is blowing in Gujarat in favor of AAP After Delhi, now started raiding in Gujarat too. Nothing was found in Delhi, nothing was found in Gujarat too. We are staunch honest and patriotic people."