After the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted raids against former Tamil Nadu minister C Vijayabaskar on Monday, AIADMK MP CV Shanmugam extended his support to his party leader and said that the raids were purely political and were launched to take revenge. He also accused the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin of suppressing the Opposition as he was unable to fulfill his poll promises.

"DVAC raids are purely political and were carried out to take revenge. We will fight against it. They (the DMK government) want to suppress the opposition. Stalin's government could not fulfill election promises. Taxes were raised and EB tariffs were doubled. Vijayabaskar is living a good way," AIADMK MP CV Shanmugam told news agency ANI.

Notably, Shanmugam earlier this morning also visited the residence of former AIADMK minister C Vijayabaskar as DVAC continued its searches at his residence on Tuesday as well. The anti-corruption bureau on Monday launched raids at multiple places against former Tamil Nadu ministers C Vijayabaskar and SP Velumani.

EPS condems the political revenge of DMK government

Following the raids, the Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami also responded by saying, "The seven members of the Coimbatore District Legislature, 1/2 of the association's volunteers, condemned the political revenge of the DMK government, which is trying to divert the people's opposition against the government due to the increase in electricity tariff, through the investigation of the anti-corruption department."

"I strongly condemn the dictatorial arrests and urge the Vidya government to immediately release all the arrested AIADMK legislators," he added.

DVAC raids ex-ministers in corruption cases

The DVAC conducted raids against former Health Minister Dr C Vijayabhaskar over alleged irregularities in the issuance of the Essentiality Certificate in 2020 to Vels Medical College and Hospital in violation of National Medical Commission (NMC) regulations. While the anti-corruption bureau also raided Velumani on allegations that he abused his position to grant tenders to his close associates from 2015 to 2018, causing a Rs 500 crores loss to the exchequer.

Velumani, who served as the Rural Development Minister in the former Palaniswami-led government, allegedly awarded tenders injudiciously to companies belonging to his relatives, for a project to replace street lights with LED lights in rural areas.