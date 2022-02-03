AIADMK & BJP Field Transgender Women Candidates For Chennai Corporation Election

With Tamil Nadu urban local body polls slated to be conducted in a single phase on February 19, both AIADMK and BJP have fielded transgender women candidates for the forthcoming councillor elections.

Assuring to work for the people if elected, Jayadevi, Transgender candidate from AIADMK told ANI, "If I get elected, I want to assure people that I will make my ward an example to others".

Meanwhile, Transgender candidates from BJP Rajamma stated, "I will be an example for my community and will get a good name. If I get elected, I will fulfil the demands of people like drinking water, drainage problems".

Chennai Corporation election

The ruling DMK, the opposition AIADMK, and BJP, Congress, Naam Tamilar Katchi, Pattali Makkal Katchi, Makkal Needhi Maiam, and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam, are the major political factions who will be contesting the polls to 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats, and 649 other urban local bodies.

Last year, the ruling DMK and its allies including the Congress, VCK, CPI, CPI(M), and MDMK registered a thumping victory in the rural local body polls for nine districts and therefore, even this year, they will look forward to exhibiting a similar performance in the upcoming polls.

With opposition AIADMK breaking the alliance with the BJP, party president K Annamalai had stated that with an aim to strengthen its reach at the ground level, the party has decided to go solo. Other players who have decided to solo include actor Kamal Haasan’s MNM and Seeman’s NTK.

Similarly, veteran politician S Ramadoss’ PMK, has decided to contest alone. It had earlier joined hands with AIADMK for the state Assembly polls but had contested alone in the 2021 rural local body polls.

Also, the Captain Vijayakant led-DMDK will contest alone though it had contested the 2021 Assembly polls in alliance with TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK.

TN Urban Local Body Elections 2011

The AIADMK had won a majority in both the rural and urban local body polls in 2011. The elections for local bodies didn’t happen for 10 years through the tenure of the officials ended in 2016, due to several legal issues. Many major parties had filed cases over a variety of concerns, including law and order problems, inadequate reservation for Scheduled Tribes, and allegations that the polls were announced in a hurried manner without giving enough time for Opposition parties to make preparations.

(Image: ANI)