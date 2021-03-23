AIADMK & DMK Netas Cook, Wash Clothes To Attract Voters Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Elections

With the Tamil Nadu elections nearing, the politicians are seen trying unique methods to run election campaigns in the poll-bound state to canvass votes. A few politicians including Kamal Haasan, DMK leader Prabhakar Raja, AIADMK candidate Thanga Kathiravan have been seen using interesting tools to attract the voters during the election campaign for the Tamil Nadu polls.

Politicians use unique campaigning methods to attract voters

Recently, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate from Virugambakkam constituency, Prabhakar Raja, made dosa to attract the voters ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections. During the election campaign in Chennai, Raja along with the party workers impressed locals by making the traditional dish.

Another interesting campaign video, which went viral on social media, is from Nagapattinam. In the video, AIADMK candidate Thanga Kathiravan from Nagapattinam constituency is seen washing clothes during the election campaign. On Monday, Thanga also promised that after winning the elections, he will give washing machines to the people of his constituency. However, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which has an alliance with DMK, campaigned by painting the party's symbol on their body in support of their candidate Aloor Shanavas in the Nagapattinam constituency.

Tamil Nadu elections will be held on April 6

Also, Kamal Haasan, who is debuting from the Coimbatore South Assembly constituency, campaigned even during his morning walk. The actor-politician on Saturday (March 20, 2020) went for a walk in the nearby flower market to interact with people and promised people from his locality that he will address their issues even for basic amenities.

Tamil Nadu: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin holds door to door campaign in Krishnagiri.



Tamil Nadu to go to polls in single phase on April 6 pic.twitter.com/YyJq5pysLq — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2021

Earlier this morning, DMK chief MK Stalin held the door-to-door campaign in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri constituency. He appealed to people to vote in favour of his party. Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6 in a single phase. In the state, it's a fight between the ruling alliance and the DMK-Congress combine.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Picture Credit: ANI/Twitter)

