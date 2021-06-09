AIADMK Calls Meeting With MLAs As Yet Another Leaked Audio Clip Of Sasikala Surfaces

Faced by multiple leaked audios of former Jayalalithaa aide Sasikala's purported conversations with its cadre, the AIADMK has called for a meeting with its MLAs at the party headquarters on Monday. Over four leaked audio calls of Sasikala's alleged conversation with the AIADMK cadre have been circulated on social media, with the latest clip emerging on Wednesday. As per reports, AIADMK has called the meeting on Monday to discuss and finalise the Deputy Leader of Opposition (LoP) and the party's whip alongside deliberating on the leaked audio tapes featuring Sasikala.

Another Sasikala sudio tape emerges

On Wednesday, another leaked audio clip of Sasikala's alleged conversation with an AIADMK cade surfaced wherein she is heard assuring the party worker that the 'two-leaves party's grandeur' would be restored very soon. Further, Sasikala is heard reiterating that she had the backing of the party cadre and vowed to change AIADMK's functioning, adding that she would meet the cadre after the COVID lockdown was lifted.

Sasikala drops another AIADMK return hint

A second audio clip of an alleged conversation between the Sasikala and an AIADMK cadre had surfaced on Friday. Amid rumours of a rift between EPS and former Deputy CM OPS, an alleged audio clip of Sasikala's phone call with an AIADMK party worker had emerged a couple of days earlier in which the 'Chinamma' was heard saying that the party's honour would be restored soon. The audio clip surfaced, incidentally, on the same day, EPS had asked for 'proof' of Sasikala's return.

In the leaked audio clip that surfaced on Friday, Sasikala is heard having a conversation with a man called Anbu (presumably an AIADMK cadre) in which she is heard exuding confidence in the AIADMK cadre backing her. In the alleged leaked conversation between the expelled AIADMK leader and the cadre, Sasikala says that the 'two-leaves party' was a cadre-oriented party and that 'some people' did not understand this - taking an apparent dig at Edappadi Palaniswami who is responsible for ousting Sasikala from the party after Jayalalithaa's death and the former's imprisonment.

'Sasikala speaking to AMMK cadre, not AIADMK': EPS

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami categorically stated that former Jayalalithaa aide Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran had no place in AIADMK and ruled out their return to the two-leaves party'. EPS' response came after he chaired a high-level meeting with the AIADMK leaders as a second leaked audio clip of Sasikala allegedly assuring an AIADMK cadre of her return to the party-fold did rounds on Friday. Speaking to reporters after the meeting with AIADMK leaders, EPS stated that Sasikala had no link to the party and that the party's deputy coordinator KP Munuswamy & himself had made it clear.

Pointing out that Sasikala had 'resigned' from politics a month before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, AIADMK co-coordinator EPS claimed that the former Jaya aide was speaking to the cadre of TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and not to AIADMK workers in the leaked phone conversation as suggested by reports. EPS further claimed that there were 'deliberate attempts' being made to spread confusion by leaking Sasikala's calls with her loyalists.