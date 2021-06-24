AIADMK Cracks Whip On 5 More Cadre For Speaking To VK Sasikala As More Audio Chats Leak

Continuing the crackdown on pro-Sasikala sympathizers inside the party, the AIADMK on Thursday expelled five more members of its party for speaking to the former Jayalalithaa aide and going against the party principles. Amid a mountain of leaked audio clips of Sasikala's purported conversations with AIADMK cadre, the 'two-leaves party' led by Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam cautioned its cadre against speaking to Sasikala but to no avail as more clips surfaced over the past week. In a release issued by AIADMK on Thursday, the party expelled five members including functionaries from Salem, Sivaganga and Tirunelveli for participating in anti-party activities.

Days earlier, a recent leaked audio of Sasikala had claimed a conversation where an AIADMK cadre had asked her about the party expelling members who were seen or heard being in contact with her. To this, Sasikala had purportedly said, "this is very wrong. They shouldn't be removing cadres like this."

After holding a meeting with party leaders last Monday, the AIADMK had expelled 16 leaders over their alleged contact with the former Jayalalitha aide. The AIADMK had issued a stern order to the cadre asserting that whoever contacts ousted leader Sasikala will face similar action. Issuing a statement, AIADMK had termed the audiotapes as 'drama' and added that the party 'will never destroy itself for the desires of one family'. AIADMK spokesperson V.Pugazhendi is one of the 16 leaders expelled for 'anti-party activities.'

AIADMK's woes continue

AIADMK is staring at a mountain of leaked audiotapes of the former Jayalalithaa aide Sasikala's alleged conversations. Despite expelling 16 of the party's leaders for contacting Sasikala, the allegedly leaked conversations continue to erupt. It is pertinent to point out that Sasikala, who had retired from politics in March just before the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, had earlier in a leaked conversation claimed that she had sat out of politics as Panneerselvam and Palaniswami had assured her victory in the elections. However, in one of the earlier audio clips of her purported conversation with an AIADMK cadre, Sasikala is heard reiterating about making a political comeback and returning to the party fold soon and assures the cadre of holding a road trip to meet the party workers after the COVID lockdown and restrictions were completely lifted.

The AIADMK factions - split & merger

In 2016, after the demise of then-CM J Jayalalitha, her close aide Sasikala had taken over as general secretary but was later convicted and arrested in the disproportionate assets case. O Pannerselvam (OPS) - the then-deputy CM, quit as caretaker CM to make way for Sasikala. With his exit, EPS, who was chosen by Sasikala, was made the CM, which led to the party being split in the middle - EPS camp and OPS camp. Amid the impasse, the BJP had intervened to allow EPS to continue as CM and made OPS the party's Convenor, Deputy CM, naming the late Jayalalitha as the party's 'eternal' General Secretary. The convicted Sasikala was then thrown out of the party. Sasikala was released from Bengaluru prison on January 27, after completing her 4-year jail stint and she returned to Chennai.

In March 2021, a month after she was released from prison, Sasikala quit politics urging the AIADMK cadre to unite ahead of the polls and fight the DMK to 'continue Amma's AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu for 100 years. Thanking the cadres for the love they showered on her, she announced that she will quit politics and will always pray to Amma and God to keep her golden rule alive. DMK managed to trump AIADMK, denying AIADMK a 3rd consecutive term in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu polls.