AIADMK Cuddalore Candidate MC Sampath's Aide Raided By Income Tax Ahead Of TN Election

In a key development on Thursday, the Income Tax department conducted raids at the house of a key aide of Tamil Nadu Industries Minister MC Sampath in Cuddalore. This assumes significance ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls in which Sampath is contesting from the Cuddalore constituency. The action also comes on a day when the premises of Makkal Needhi Maiam treasurer Chandrashekran were raided by Income Tax sleuths. Earlier on Wednesday, searches were conducted at the offices and residences of DMK’s KS Dhanasekar and MDMK's Kavin Nagaraj.

Political scenario in Tamil Nadu ahead of Assembly polls

In a significant political milestone in TN politics, AIADMK returned to power in 2016 under the leadership of Jayalalithaa for a successive term. In the 234-member Assembly, AIADMK won a whopping 135 seats in contrast to DMK whose candidates could win from 98 constituencies. However, Jayalalithaa's untimely demise on December 5, 2016, led to a vacuum in her party which was initially filled by O Panneerselvam. But, her close confidante VK Sasikala was elected as the General Secretary of the party and sought to take over as the CM of the state in February 2017.

While Panneerselvam resigned from his post and backed her candidature, he subsequently rebelled against her. After the Supreme Court convicted Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case, her camp picked E Palaniswami as Panneerselvam's replacement. On August 21, 2017, AIADMK factions led by the CM and Panneerselvam merged and paved way for the removal of Sasikala from the party. Thereafter, her nephew TTV Dhinakaran formed the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

In the upcoming Assembly election, the DMK is perceived as the principal challenger to AIADMK as it swept 38 out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 General Election. While the MK Stalin-led party is fighting in an alliance with Congress, CPI, MDMK, VCK, IUML and MMK, AIADMK's allies include BJP, PMK and other smaller parties. Meanwhile, AMMK has joined hands with AIMIM, SDPI and actor Vijayakant-led DMDK. On the other hand, MNM has tied with up All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi. The polling for the Assembly election will be conducted on April 6 whereas the election results shall be declared on May 2.