AIADMK Demands Stringent Action On 'anti-social Elements' Behind Vandalism Of MGR's Statue

The AIADMK had responded strongly to the vandalism of the statue of the late Tamil Nadu CM & AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran on Tuesday and has ironed out that the party workers will not remain silent on the issue.

The statue of the staunch political leader was found vandalised and damaged in the state’s Thanjavur district on January 25. The opposition leaders have condemned the CM MK Stalin led DMK government and demanded immediate action against the ‘anti-social’ elements who were behind the destruction of the revered politician.

The MGR’s statue at the North Main Street in Thanjavur was axed out from the pedestal on Tuesday morning, the police had informed. They believe that the mischievous act was done by the workers of a political party.

'Party workers will not stay silent': EPS

Condemning the act, AIADMK Joint Coordinator and former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami in a tweet said, "I strongly condemn the damaging of MGR's statue in Thanjavur by anti-social elements. The government should take stringent action against those maligning Puratchi Thalaivar and attempting to disturb public peace. Further, if such mischievous incidents continue, there would be serious consequences.”

EPS further added that the party workers will not remain silent on the violence and such attempts will not depopularise the AIADMK founder MGR, as he was not only a great politician but was also a superstar of the bygone days.

TTV Dhinakaran, the leader of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), also condemned the incident, saying that vandalism of statues of state leaders should be stopped, alluding to previous similar incidents of vandalism of statues of Dravidar Kazhagam founder EV Ramasamy Periyar.

A week ago 105th birth anniversary of M G Ramachandran was celebrated on January 17. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and stated he was popularly known as an excellent administrator who prioritised social justice and development. Ramachandran, who was also a prominent Tamil cinema actor, was the AIADMK's founder and served as the state's Chief Minister from 1977 to 1987. In the southern state, he is credited with successfully establishing a number of welfare programmes.

