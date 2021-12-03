Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday, December 3, slammed the Centre for not considering the states’ opposition to the Dam Safety Bill which was passed on Thursday, December 2. MK Stalin issued a statement calling the Bill detrimental to federal principles and the state governments power. Earlier on Thursday, the Rajya Sabha passed The Dam Safety Bill, 2019, providing for surveillance, inspection, operation, and maintenance of all specified dams across the country and for constituting the National Committee on Dam Safety.

Terming the move as 'authoritarianism', the DMK Chief stated that the rights of the state government have been usurped with no regard for the democratic-parliamentary ethos of the Constitution of India.

Tamil parties back DMK

Many major parties of Tamil Nadu including NDA ally AIADMK have backed DMK’s stand against the Dam Safety Bill. They have also extended their support to DMK 's move to send the Bill to the select committee. Stalin’s alleged that despite united opposition from Tamil parties, the Centre passed the Bill.

Opposing the Centre's move on passing the Bill, Chief Minister Stalin said that this may impact the Centre and state government relations.

On the other hand, arguing that the Bill takes away the rights of the states, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva had moved a motion on Thursday to refer the Bill to the select committee. Also, MP T K S Elangovan argued that the Bill violates Article 252 of the Constitution though states were the owners of dams.

Party allies including VCK, CPI and the AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran also accused the Centre of ignoring the view and interests of states portraying a majoritarian approach.

Tamil parties continue to oppose The Dam Safety Bill, 2019

State government and Tamil parties had been opposing the Bill for a very long time, alleging that the Bill violates the rights of the state, including the construction of dams by it in the neighbouring state, and many problems will arise with respect to their maintenance and operation.

In June 2018, a unanimous resolution passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly stated that the Centre should not pass the Bill without the consent of the states.

