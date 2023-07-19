AIADMK Expects NDA Victory In 330 Lok Sabha Constituencies, Hails PM Modi's Leadership

The National Democratic Alliance would emerge victorious in 330 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Wednesday in the national capital.

Speaking to reporters, when asked if it was possible to garner 50 per cent plus vote share in view of factors such as price rise, Palaniswami said the country has witnessed growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite aspects like coronavirus pandemic.Also, several economies in the world faced challenges. However, in India it was not the case as challenges were tackled well by the NDA. Across the world, the nation's reputation has grown under Modi's leadership.

The NDA-led Centre worked realising the needs of the youth and for sure, the alliance would win 330 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said. The Lok Sabha has a total of 543 seats.

Asked if BJP's partners would stick to the alliance till the national polls, he said "there is no scope for the question." Notwithstanding "small or big party", all the outfits are given due respect in the NDA, which reflected in the July 18 meet and the alliance functioned based on "unanimous views".

As regards Tamil Nadu, he hinted that his party is the NDA's key force. The AIADMK is the principal opposition party and has 1.72 crore members, he said.From the times of party founder M G Ramachandran and later during the tenure of late party matriarch J Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK had struck alliances with like-minded parties and had won elections, he said.