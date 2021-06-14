AIADMK Expels 16 Leaders For Being In Touch With Sasikala; Passes Resolution Warning cadre

Amidst the multiple leaked audio tapes of ex-AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala, the AIADMK, after a meeting of its leadership on Monday, has expelled 16 leaders over their alleged contact with the former Jayalalitha aide. The AIADMK has issued a stern order to the cadre asserting that whoever contacts ousted leader Sasikala will face similar action. In the past few weeks, nearly 25 voice tapes of VK Sasikala allegedly speaking to the AIADMK cadre have been leaked. Issuing a statement on the same, AIADMK has termed the audiotapes as 'drama' and added that the party 'will never destroy itself for the desires of one family'. AIADMK spokesperson V.Pugazhendi is one of the 16 leaders expelled for 'anti-party activities'.

In many of the purported audiotapes, Sasikala vowed to make a comeback to politics, months after she had announced her exit in the run-up to the Tamil Nadu assembly polls. AIADMK leaders had called for a key meeting on Monday at the party headquarters, where former CM E Palaniswami, ex-deputy CM O Panneerselvam and all MLAs were present. The party deliberated upon the leaked audio clips, which until now they claimed involved other people and not the AIADMK cadre. The party has maintained that Sasikala belonged to her nephew TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and that she had no locus standi in talking about the revival of AIADMK.

Meanwhile, in the same meeting, the party held discussions over the post of chief whip and deputy assembly leader. The meeting which went on for nearly 3 hours decided on appointing O Panneerselvam as the Deputy Assembly Leader whereas SP Velumani has been chosen as the Chief Whip. In the previous AIADMK meeting, former CM E Palaniswami was voted as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) which led to his former deputy OPS storming out of the meeting.

Sasikala's leaked audio tapes

In yet another audio tape leaked just two days before the key meeting between AIADMK leadership, ex-AIAIDMK general secretary VK Sasikala remarked that she will 'definitely come back'. The alleged conversation between Sasikala and a party cadre - LKMB Vasu released on Saturday, once again saw Saiskala vowing that she will not desert the party, months after she 'quit politics'. In the alleged conversation, Sasikala was heard saying she 'cannot bear the cadres' cries' as Vasu lamented that AIADMK has won no seats in key districts, praying her to 'restore Amma's rule'.

The AIADMK factions - split & merger

In 2016, after the demise of then-CM J Jayalalitha, her close aide Sasikala had taken over as general secretary but was later convicted and arrested in the disproportionate assets case. O Pannerselvam (OPS) - the then-deputy CM, quit as caretaker CM to make way for Sasikala. With his exit, EPS, who was chosen by Sasikala, was made the CM, which led to the party being split in the middle - EPS camp and OPS camp. Amid the impasse, the BJP had intervened to allow EPS to continue as CM and made OPS the party's Convenor, Deputy CM, naming the late Jayalalitha as the party's 'eternal' General Secretary. The convicted Sasikala was then thrown out of the party. Sasikala was released from Bengaluru prison on January 27, after completing her 4-year jail stint and she returned to Chennai.