AIADMK Expels O Paneerselvam's Brother O Raja & 30 Others For Meeting VK Sasikala In Theni

Cracking down on growing support for Sasikala, AIADMK on Saturday, expelled 30 Theni district functionaries including O Pannerselvam's brother - O Raja for meeting Sasikala at a private hotel yesterday. AIADMK's Theni unit passed a resolution backing Sasikala's election as party chief. AIADMK recently faced a washout in the civic polls held across Tamil Nadu after 11 years.

Tamil Nadu | AIADMK sacked over 30 Theni district functionaries including party coordinator O Pannerselvam's brother O Raja



O Raja and a few other AIADMK functionaries met former party leader Sasikala at a private hotel yesterday & held two meetings — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2022

On Friday, VK Sasikala had started her tour landing at Thoothukudi airport and travelled towards Thiruchendur meeting cadres on the way. At Thiruchendur, sources say, she had met with O Raja where the meeting with him lasted for over 25 minutes. O Raja was previously expelled in 2018 for "going against the party's policies and bringing disrepute to it" and was re-inducted into the party a week later.

Earlier on Thursday, ex-Coimbatore MLA Aarukutty said that either Sasikala or her nephew - TTV Dhinakaran (AMMK chief) must take over the party's reins to unite the party. In response, Dhinakaran said that a decision will be taken after consulting his party's cadres (AMMK). DMK won all 21 municipal corporations which went to polls in February, leading to further division in AIADMK.

Sasikala eyes comeback

In March, a month after she was released from prison, Sasikala quit politics urging the AIADMK cadre to unite ahead of the polls and fight the DMK to 'continue Amma's AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu for 100 years. Later, after DMK managed to trump AIADMK, denying it a 3rd consecutive term, Sasikala's multiple leaked audios with cadres begging her to return shook the EPS-OPS duo. Later, Sasikala vowed to return to lead AIADMK.

Spooked by her growing support, AIADMK amended its party's bylaws retaining Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) as its party co-ordinators, vesting all powers in these two posts. AIADMK has mandated a 'single vote' to elect the party's coordinator and joint coordinator, tying EPS-OPS duo's fate together. While OPS has shown a slight softening towards Sasikala, EPS - her once-aide - has refused to consider her re-entry. AIADMK had expelled Sasikala after she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case in 2016. She completed her 4-year jail stint and returned to Chennai ahead of polls.