AIADMK Files Complaint Against Ousted Leader Sasikala For Using Car Bearing Party Symbol

Lashing out against ex-AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala, senior minister D Jayakumar and four other ministers on Wednesday, have lodged a police complaint against the ousted AIADMK leader for using the AIADMK flag in her car after discharged from the Bengaluru hospital on January 27. Sasikala was picked up in a car from the hospital that is said to have been used by former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa - bearing the AIADMK's flag. While AIADMK slammed the usage of the car which belongs to 'Jaya publication', Sasikala's nephew TTV Dinakaran had defended the move claimed that the former Jayalalithaa aide was unanimously nominated as the party's general secretary in December 2016.

TTV Dinakaran stakes Sasikala's claim over AIADMK; says 'she's General Secy; can use flag'

Sasikala's 'car' controversy

Sasikala - who was released from Bengaluru prison after a 4-year jail term - created controversy when she travelled in a car iconic 'two-leaf' flag, stirring a war over Jayalalithaa's legacy. Speaking to the press after Sasikala's discharge from Bengaluru's Victoria hospital where she was treated for COVID-19, AMMK leader TTV Dinakaran asserted that his aunt was 'still the general secretary of the party' and that the matter was 'sub-judice'. Dinakaran has also said that Sasikala and himself will travel to Tamil Nadu on February 8, where she will be given a grand welcome from the Tamil Nadu border to Chennai's T Nagar - where she will reside.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar slammed VK Sasikala for using the AIADMK party flag on her car, asking how Sasikala could use the party's flag when she was not even a primary member of the outfit. Previously, Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami (EPS) ruled out a return of Sasikala into AIADMK folds. He said that Sasikala was inducted into the party only after Jayalalitha (Amma)'s demise, adding that most of Sasikala's supporters were back in AIADMK folds. But, Sasikala's nephew - Dinakaran has vowed that 'AIADMK will be revived under Sasikala'. EPS eyes re-election in the upcoming state polls in April-May.

Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami rules out Sasikala's AIADMK return as her jail release nears

The AIADMK factions - split & merger

In 2016, after the demise of then-CM J Jayalalitha, her close aide Sasikala had taken over as general secretary but was later convicted and arrested in the disproportionate assets case. O Pannerselvam (OPS) - the then-deputy CM, quit as caretaker CM to make way for Sasikala. With his exit, EPS, who was chosen by Sasikala, was made the CM, which led to the party being split in the middle - EPS camp and OPS camp. Amid the impasse, the BJP had intervened to allow EPS to continue as CM and made OPS the party's Convenor, Deputy CM, naming the late Jayalalitha as the party's 'eternal' General Secretary. The convicted Sasikala was then thrown out of the party.

AIADMK will be retrieved under the leadership of Sasikala: AMMK mouthpiece

AIADMK functionary in Nilgiris puts up posters welcoming back 'general secretary' Sasikala