AIADMK Files Complaint Against Udhayanidhi Stalin For Wearing DMK Logo While Casting Vote

With polling underway in Tamil Nadu, a complaint has been filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin for wearing a shirt with the DMK logo while going to cast his vote. The ruling AIADMK has accused Udhayanidhi Stalin of violating the code of conduct by openly sporting his party's logo at the poll booth.

While speaking to RepublicTv Kovai Sathyan said, "As per the EC, you are not supposed to flash the party symbol. Udhayanidhi Stalin was wearing the party symbol and trying to portray it. He has violated the Election Code. We have lodged a strong complaint with the EC asking for action against him."

Earlier in the day, the DMK had approached the EC against the AIADMK cadre. DMK candidate from Coimbatore's Thondamuthur constituency Karthikeya Shivasenapathy had lodged a complaint alleging that his car was attacked by AIADMK and BJP workers while it was going for rounds. The party had also approached the Election Commission against BJP candidate Khushboo Sundar accusing her of violating the Model Code of Conduct after she allegedly visited a polling booth with her party flag hoisted on her car. As of 3.02 pm, 42.68% voter turnout has been recorded according to EC approximations in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu elections

With the ruling AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the 'big brother' in the NDA alliance. On the other hand, former Jayalalithaa aide Sasikala ended long-term speculations and announced her sudden decision to quit politics. Her nephew TTV Dhinakaran has allied his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM, and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK.

Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, TN CM EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators, and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. His political rival, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin is eyeing his maiden CM term as his party cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

