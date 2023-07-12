AIADMK Flays Stalin For Calling Former Ministers "criminals" In His Letter To President

AIAMDK General Secretary Edappadi K Palanisamy has taken on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, stating that the latter has become a judge and given a verdict that the state’s former ministers are criminals. Stalin had on Saturday (July 8) written a letter to President Draupadi Murmu regarding Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. In his letter, he had claimed that the Governor is not cooperating, and also mentioned about the assent to pending bells, dismissal of minister Senthil Balaji from the state cabinet as well as the pending sanction to reopen alleged corruption cases against several former ministers from the AIADMK.

While writing about the former ministers and the corruption allegations against them, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had used the word "criminals" to refer to them.

Palanisamy condemned Stalin's use of “criminals” to describe the former minister. "We condemn the fact that in order to protect his family and his cabinet ministers from their corruption allegations, in the letter he had written to the President, Stalin himself becomes a judge and calls our former ministers as criminals,” said Palanisamy, a former Tamil Nadu chief minister of Tamil Nadu and the current leader of opposition in the Assembly.

Palanisamy also alleged that DMK was the source of corruption in Tamil Nadu. “Being unable to escape from the pit they have dug for themselves, the president of DMK, MK Stalin and his entire family is struggling and that is why they have been calling all others criminals and corrupt,” he stated.

“It is very hilarious to see that Stalin is writing to a President in whose favour their party representatives did not vote. He must understand that we don't mind at whose feet Mr Stalin is falling at, but we will not permit him using our names unnecessarily in a letter that is supposed to help him out.

MK Stalin has only spit venom in a part of that secret letter to the President where he talks about the former ministers of the AIADMK party,” he added.

"How is it even fair when Stalin and his team put out fake allegations using their DVAC wing and filed a case upon former ministers MR Vijayabaskar and KC Veeramani and then he himself becomes the judge and calls them criminals. I strongly condemn this fraudulent government for their age-old tactics," stated Palanisamy.

“It is also saddening to note that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption which had been investigating the DMK ministers for the past 10 years, have now joined hands with the very same DMK government and is relieving all of them from their corruption cases,” he claimed.

Stating that AIADMK believes in the law, he claimed that the investigations into the cases against the former minister are yet to be completed. "We strongly trust in the law of the land. The investigations against our former ministers are not even complete yet. But the chief minister has already deemed them as criminals. Therefore, I want to express my condemnation against him and his government at this point. I advise you to first look at your cabinet of ministers and make sure a proper and a just investigation takes place in their cases. Then you can focus on our party," stated Palanisamy.