Lambasting ex-AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala for using the party symbol and anointing herself general secretary, AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Sunday termed it illegal. Citing the Election Commission & Supreme Court's judgment, he said that she had no such rights. Sasikala eyes at reclaiming the AIADMK top post after she was spotted unveiling the party flag at founder MGR's home with a plaque terming her party general secretary.

AIADMK fumes at Sasikala's 'Gen Secy plaque'

"As far as Sasikala is concerned, she has no rights (in the party). AIADMK is a party with the victory symbol. For anyone to use the party symbol or the title secretary is illegal. Election Commission and Supreme Court has already only given us that right. If she continues to use the party symbol and title, it is going against EC rules & the courts," said Jayakumar at the AIADMK Golden Jubilee celebrations in Chennai.

Scoffing at Sasikala's self-styled title 'Puratchi Thayar' (Revolutionary mother), he questioned why she had changed it from 'Thyaga Thalaivi' (Leader of Sacrifice). Claiming that she could not stand AIADMK's united cadres, he said that Sasikala had only furthered her own family's interests. Refuting her re-entry into AIADMK, he said that she had done nothing in the past eight months since being released from Bangalore prison.

"Can anyone with just a plaque reclaim the party? No. She has changed her title from 'Tyaga Thalaivi' to 'Puratchi Thayar'. What has she sacrificed? She cannot stand that 1.5 crore cadres are celebrating the party's jubilee event unitedly," he said adding, "AIADMK lost polls due to Sasikala in 1996. Sasikala and her family struggle only to further themselves. AIADMK will never accept her." AIADMK had expelled Sasikala after she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case in 2016.

Sasikala prepares for political comeback

On Sunday, late CM J Jayalalitha's aide V.K Sasikala (Chinamma) challenged the EPS-OPS duo by unveiling a commemorative plaque at found MGR's house at T Nagar on the party's 50th foundation day in which she is referred to as 'General Secretary'. Sasikala had visited Jayalalitha's memorial on Saturday, where she was thronged by thousands of supporters. Paying a tearful tribute to Jayalalitha at the Marina Beach memorial, she said, "Amma and Thalaivar (MGR) are people who lived for the people of Tamil Nadu and the party cadres. I believe that they will save the party".

In March, a month after she was released from prison, Sasikala quit politics urging the AIADMK cadre to unite ahead of the polls and fight the DMK to 'continue Amma's AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu for 100 years. Later, after DMK managed to trump AIADMK, denying it a 3rd consecutive term, Sasikala's multiple leaked audios with cadres begging her to return shook the EPS-OPS duo. After expelling over 50 cadres for being in touch with Sasikala, AIADMK has warned cadres of similar action if found in contact with her.