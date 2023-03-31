AIADMK Gen Secy Palaniswami Vows Alliance With BJP To Continue For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) newly elected General Secretary and Tamil Nadu former Chief Minister Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami or popularly known as EPS, on Thursday affirmed that his party would continue to hold an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"We never said no. We have also always said that AIADMK is in alliance with the BJP. We were in alliance during the Erode East by poll. As of now, we are still travelling together in alliance towards the 2024 Parliament elections as well," Palaniswami said as quoted by ANI. The former CM was recently announced as the party's general secretary making him the third person to hold the post after former CMs MGR and Jayalalitha.

Notably, this comes after Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday underlined that his party's alliance with the AIADMK will continue for the 2024 elections.

AIADMK-BJP alliance

The AIADMK and BJP have had a history of alliance and partnership in Tamil Nadu. In the past, the Palaniswami's party has formed an alliance with the saffron party to contest state and general elections.

The NDA alliance fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, but it lost to the DMK alliance who won a landslide victory, bagging 38 seats. Following the terrible defeat, the then-ruling AIADMK contested the 2021 state assembly election again with its saffron ally and suffered yet another defeat from the MK Stalin-led alliance. The DMK alliance bagged 133 seats in the 234-seat assembly, while the NDA won only 75 seats. With the victory of Stalin, the decade-long regime of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ended.

Recently, the NDA alliance fought the Erode East Legislative Assembly Constituency by-election with the saffron party extending support to EPS' candidate. However, it lost the poll to the Stalin-led alliance.