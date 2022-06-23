AIADMK General Council Meeting: OPS Cadres Walkout After All 23 Resolutions Rejected

As the crucial general council meeting of the AIADMK was underway in Chennai, the party's deputy coordinator KP Munusamy informed that the members have unanimously rejected all 23 resolutions and demanded a single leadership. A new GC meeting will be conducted to decide on leadership on July 11, Munusamy added.

Amid chaotic scenes of sloganeering, the process of passing the already decided resolutions was taken up by the AIADMK on Thursday. The first resolution was proposed by Coordinator O Panneerselvam and seconded by Edapadi Palaniswami, who addressed O Panneerselvam (OPS) as 'brother' in his brief remarks.

Soon, senior leader CV Shanmugam, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, announced that the members are not satisfied with the resolution and rejected it.

AIADMK deputy coordinator R Vaithilingam announced a walkout from the party's General Council meeting. This was followed by O Paneerselvam and his supporters walking out of the venue.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | Former Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam walked out halfway through the AIADMK General Council meeting. Members of the General Assembly continued to raise slogans asking him to leave. pic.twitter.com/vTvOaCmSSd — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

At the GC meeting, Tamil Magan Hussain was elected as the AIADMK Presidium Chairman. He was the interim Presidium Chairman until now.

Shanmugam seeks cancellation of dual leadership

A petition was also given to CV Shanmugam with the signatures of 2,190 members of the general council, seeking discussion over the issues caused by the dual leadership controversy.

"Cadres are upset due to the lack of communication due to dual leadership. To fulfill Amma's (Jayalalitha) wish, a strong and clear unitary leader just like her should be created. Hence we ask for the cancellation of dual leadership and discussion should be on unitary leadership. The unitary leadership resolution should be included in the next General Council meeting," he said.

A tussle has been going on between former Tamil Nadu chief minister and party co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and his former deputy CM and coordinator O Panneersevelam (OPS) over single leadership in the party.

While Palaniswami is all for a single, supreme party post, Panneersevelam claims that the general body cannot pass the resolution without his signature as per party by-law.

The party has been following a dual-leadership formula with EPS as co-coordinator and OPS as coordinator, after the demise of Jayalalithaa in 2016. Since the district secretary meeting on June 14, voices have grown louder for single leadership in the party.