AIADMK In Trouble: DVAC Raids Ex-ministers SP Velumani & Vijayabaskar In Corruption Cases

In added trouble for AIADMK, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday launched raids at multiple places against former Tamil Nadu ministers C Vijayabaskar and SP Velumani.

Searches are being conducted against Velumani on allegations that he abused his position to grant tenders to his close associates from 2015 to 2018, causing a Rs 500 crores loss to the exchequer.

Velumani, who served as the Rural Development minister in the former Palaniswami-led government, allegedly awarded tenders injudiciously to companies belonging to his relatives, for a project to replace street lights with LED lights in rural areas.

The DVAC has registered a fresh FIR against the former minister and his relative Chandraprakash Chandrasekar of KCP engineers. Raids are currently underway at 26 places linked to his properties.

The anti-corruption bureau is also raiding former health minister Dr. C Vijayabhaskar over alleged irregularities in the issuance of the Essentiality Certificate in 2020 to Vels Medical College and Hospital in violation of NMC regulations. Raids are underway at 13 places, including five places in Chennai.

AIADMK minister SP Velumani embroiled in corruption cases

Notably, Velumani is already facing the heat of investigation agencies in separate corruption cases. The case against pertains to two FIRs lodged in connection with the alleged irregularities in the tender award in Chennai and Coimbatore Municipal corporations and amassing disproportionate assets.

Former state minister Velumani had sought quashing of two FIRs registered against him by the DVAC in Chennai and Coimbatore. In March, the DVAC raided the residence of the former AIADMK leader.

The minister has been accused of unlawfully awarding Government contracts related to various Muncipilaties and corporations to firms run by his relatives and close aides by flouting the rules and regulations in a multi-crore scam.