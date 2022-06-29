'AIADMK Infighting Favouring DMK', Says AMMK Chief TTV Dhinakaran; 'Party In Wrong Hands'

Amid the ongoing tussle in AIADMK, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dhinakaran said that the tussle has only favoured DMK. Dhinakaran, who is also VK Sasikala’s nephew said that the confusion in AIADMK was favouring the ruling party. He further added that the AMMK will retrieve Jayalalitha’s party from the “wrong hands” in the future and fight the DMK.

Speaking about the general body meeting that took place on June 23, Dhinakaran said that certain things shouldn’t have happened at the meeting. "The general council meeting held on June 23 has become a blot in the history of AIADMK. Whatever shouldn’t happen in a general council occurred on that day," the AMMK leader said.

It is pertinent to note that the comments referred to the chaotic All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general council meeting where some workers hurled water bottles at senior leader O Panneerselvam (OPS). During the chaos in the meeting, the general council rejected all 23 proposed resolutions and decided to bring back a single leader system for the party and said that all differences must be resolved fast.

Jayalalitha’s party in wrong hands: TTV Dhinakaran

Meanwhile, TTV Dhinakaran also took on Chief Minister MK Stalin over his comments where he stated that the parties who wished to decimate DMK was destroying themselves. Responding to the comment, the AMMK leader said that Stalin wouldn’t be making such comments if Jayalalitha was still alive. He went on to claim that his party will retrieve power from DMK in the future.

“He (CM Stalin) forgot about AMMK. In the future we’ll form Amma’s government and ring the death bell for DMK,” Dhinakaran said while adding Jayalalitha’s party was in the “wrong hands”. He claimed that AMMK will retrieve the party in the future and fight DMK. He reiterated that the prevailing tussle in AIADMK was favouring the DMK.

“They (OPS and Edappadi K Palaniswami) both behaved in a manner not suitable to the leaders of a party. There is a competition to buy the leaders for money. One is dancing like an Asura. No one will accept this and I’m telling you that the party is moving towards destruction”, Dhinakaran further added.

OPS vs EPS

A tussle has been going on between former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and party co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and his former deputy CM and coordinator O Panneersevelam (OPS) over single leadership in the party. While Palaniswami is all for a single, supreme party post, Panneersevelam claims that the general body cannot pass the resolution without his signature as per party by-law.

The party has been following a dual-leadership formula with EPS as co-coordinator and OPS as coordinator, after the demise of former CM Jayalalithaa in 2016. Since the district secretary meeting on June 14, voices have grown louder for single leadership in the party.

(Image: PTI)