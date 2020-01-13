The Debate
AIADMK Issues Diktat To Party Functionaries, Asks Them To Refrain From Personal Remarks

Politics

A joint statement was issued by AIADMK coordinator OPS and EPS asking the party functionaries to refrain from making any personal remarks about party in public.

Written By Sanjeevee Sadagopan | Mumbai | Updated On:
ADMK

A joint statement was issued by the AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami asking the party functionaries to refrain from making any personal remarks about party's alliance (with BJP) and the decisions taken by the party high command in various issues and policies in public.

This statement comes at a time when several leaders of the AIADMK like Anhwar Raajhaa and others have openly expressed concerns about the party's closeness to BJP and AIADMK's stand on CAA after facing an electoral setback in recently conducted rural local body elections. 

Read: Tamil Nadu CM, Dy CM arrives at AIADMK headquarters during local body polls' vote counting 

The statement says decisions are taken by the high command in line with the principles followed by J Jayalalithaa and any personal opinion against these decisions will only lead to unwanted discussions, which will affect the image of the party. The statement also adds that the party workers should do good work for the govt and the party. 

Read: AIADMK will post big win in urban local body polls: Minister 

ADMK MP's statement after rural poll defeat 

Former AIADMK RS MP and minority wing secretary of the party Anwhar Raajhaa gave an open statement that AIADMK couldn't win more seats in the rural local body elections because of their support to the citizenship amendment act and their allegiance to the BJP. Tamil Nadu labour minister Nilopher Kafeel, while meeting locals at Vellore district said that they don't have an alliance with BJP in their district and hence people should vote for BJP. 

Read: AIADMK defends Centre on security cover removal for Dy CM, Stalin; DMK mocks action 

All these statements by leaders of AIADMK have brought an embarrassment to the party leadership and hence the party's chiefs have given such a statement to all the functionaries of parties to refrain from talking on the alliance and other party policy decision in open. 

Read: Rural polls: AIADMK says its on rebound mode, DMK prides as topper 

Published:
COMMENT
