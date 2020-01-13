AIADMK Issues Diktat To Party Functionaries, Asks Them To Refrain From Personal Remarks

A joint statement was issued by the AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami asking the party functionaries to refrain from making any personal remarks about party's alliance (with BJP) and the decisions taken by the party high command in various issues and policies in public.

This statement comes at a time when several leaders of the AIADMK like Anhwar Raajhaa and others have openly expressed concerns about the party's closeness to BJP and AIADMK's stand on CAA after facing an electoral setback in recently conducted rural local body elections.

The statement says decisions are taken by the high command in line with the principles followed by J Jayalalithaa and any personal opinion against these decisions will only lead to unwanted discussions, which will affect the image of the party. The statement also adds that the party workers should do good work for the govt and the party.

ADMK MP's statement after rural poll defeat

Former AIADMK RS MP and minority wing secretary of the party Anwhar Raajhaa gave an open statement that AIADMK couldn't win more seats in the rural local body elections because of their support to the citizenship amendment act and their allegiance to the BJP. Tamil Nadu labour minister Nilopher Kafeel, while meeting locals at Vellore district said that they don't have an alliance with BJP in their district and hence people should vote for BJP.

All these statements by leaders of AIADMK have brought an embarrassment to the party leadership and hence the party's chiefs have given such a statement to all the functionaries of parties to refrain from talking on the alliance and other party policy decision in open.

