AIADMK Leadership Row: Setback For EPS After EC’s ‘Doesn’t Regulate Party Function’ Reply

Ahead of the Erode East bye-poll in Tamil Nadu, the Election Commission of India (ECI) filed the much awaited response in the Supreme Court in a reply to the AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) plea asking the central election body to upload the amended bye-laws of the party.

With respect to the tug of war over the claim to the symbol of the party, the state’s former CM had also asked the ECI to recognise the candidate nominated by him for the upcoming Erode East by-poll. The objective of the plea was to avoid the possibility of OPS freezing the party symbol. Notably the AIADMK constitution required both EPS and OPS to reach a consensus over the candidate selected for the bye-polls. This development comes amid both the EPS and OPS factions fighting for a hold over the AIADMK with a case pending in the Supreme Court.

‘ECI doesn’t regulate inner-party functions’

In its reply to the EPS demand for releaseing the bye-laws of the party ECI said, “it does not monitor or regulate inner party functions or internal elections of a political party as the same is neither envisaged under the Constitution of India nor under any other law. Only insofar as recognised political parties are concerned, the Election Commission is mandated to ensure that all recognised political parties report to it about the holding of their elections at prescribed intervals as provided in their respective party constitutions and that they also submit the list of office bearers elected at the Central level," the affidavit said.

The EC only monitors the timely completion of the internal elections of the political parties as mentioned in the bye-laws of the party constitution, it added. The ECI filed the response on an application of the AIADMK interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami asking for an interim order in the AIADMK leadership case given the approaching timeline for filing nominations for the Erode East bypoll elections.

Palaniswami requested the poll panel to upload the amended by-laws or confirm in writing authorising the party interim general secretary to undersign the necessary documents for the candidate supported by his faction to contest the bye-election.

Case pending before the SC

It’s important to recall, it was contested before the apex court the election commission had refused to accept the signature of the Palaniswami for the Erode East bye-poll citing the AIADMK leadership issue was still sub-judice.

On the argument the poll panel refusing to accept the signature of Palaniswami, the party’s interim general secretary, the EC said, "the Returning Officer being the statutory authority, has to exercise due diligence for acceptance of nomination of candidate duly authorised by the office bearer of the political party which is on record of the Election Commission."

