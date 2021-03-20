AIADMK Lodges Complaint With EC, Urges It To Stop Stalin From Quoting Jayalalithaa's Death

The AIADMK on Saturday took objection to the Opposition citing former party supremo Jayalalithaa's death, approaching the Election Commission (EC) to stop the DMK from doing so. As per sources, the AIADMK has filed a letter of complaint against DMK's MK Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin calling them out over mentioning Jayalalithaa in their election campaign and their manifesto. The ruling party has stated that with the probe into the late AIADMK chief's death by the A Arumughaswamy Commission underway, the DMK must not talk about her death in the run-up to the Tamil Nadu elections.

DMK, AIADMK indluge in blame-game

Campaigning ahead of the polls, there have been repeated attempts at politicizing Jayalalithaa's death by both the ruling party and the Opposition. Interestingly, days ago, while releasing AIADMK's manifesto, CM EPS was asked about 'punishing those responsible for Jayalalithaa's death'. Making a huge allegation, EPS said, "DMK, Karunanidhi and MK Stalin are the reason for Amma's death, that people know. Those behind the death of Jayalalithaa will be given punishment definitely". Stalin had responded to this daring EPS to lodge a case against him as he was 'ready to face it legally.'

The DMK has also cited Amma's death multiple times in the run-up to polls. Back in January, speaking at Maduravoyal, the DMK chief targeted the AIADMK government for its plan to unveil a memorial of former CM Jayalalithaa. Stalin said that Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy CM and O Panneerselvam had 'no moral right' to inaugurate her memorial before the truth about her death was out. He had earlier blamed the AIADMK government for constructing a temple for Jayalalithaa but not investigating her death properly. Attacks have also been launched at the AIADMK govt and the Arumughaswamy Commission for failing to ascertain the cause of Jayalalithaa's death almost four years after the unforeseen incident.

Meanwhile, the BJP has backed ally AIADMK's stand to approach the EC over DMK's remarks alleging that Stalin was attempting to rake up the issue to curry political favor. "They are right. The commission is inquiring. Unnecessarily the DMK is trying to create issues using Jayalalithaa's death and it is not right for DMK to do that," said BJP's Narayan Tirupathi while speaking to RepublicTv.

The 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly is set to go to polls on April 6, with results to be declared on May 2.