AIADMK Madurai Conference: Row Over Song Allegedly Criticising DMK Leaders

A state conference of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was held in Madurai's Valayankulam on Sunday (August 20), with former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami hoisting the party flag. Over 5 lakh AIADMK cadres attended the grand event, which is considered to be a massive success by the party.

However, a song played during the conference has left Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) agitated.

Many cultural programmes were organised as a part of the event, including a debate mediated by former minister Vaigaiselvan. A folk music performance by folk artistes Senthil Ganesh and Rajalakshmi, comedy performances by popular TV actors Ramar and Robo Shankar and a folk dance performance by Coimbatore dance troops were also a part of the lineup.

Meanwhile, during one of the cultural programmes at the conference, one of the singers sang a song, which allegedly criticised DMK leaders, particularly MP Kanimozhi and MP A Raja. The clipping from the song has now gone viral on social media.

DMK has now filed a complaint with Tamil Nadu police against AIADMK leaders over alleged defamation charges. The complaint filed by advocate Ilamagizhan and his team with the Madurai DIG demands action against AIADMK leaders Palaniswami, RB Udhayakumar, Rajan Chellappa and Sellur Raju, who were the organisers of the event.

The conference was reportedly attended by AIADMK party members from every district in the state. The district secretaries, town, union, zonal leaders of the party attended the conference with thousands of their cadres, who reached the venue in vans and buses. A special parking lot comprising 10 grounds that could accommodate around 40,000 vehicles was designated for the event. At the entrance of the venue, huge cutouts of former chief ministers and leaders of the party, including Arignar Anna, Dr MGR and J Jayalalitha, were placed.

At around 4pm, Palaniswami took to the diaz and addressed the gathering. A 16-point resolution was passed, which listed out several demands to the state and central governments. The party also honoured EPS with the title 'Puratchi Tamizhar'.