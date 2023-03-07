AIADMK Moves ECI Against TN CM Stalin, Alleges Electoral Malpractices During Erode Bypoll

AIADMK moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Chief Minister MK Stalin of Tamil Nadu for indulging in electoral malpractices during the Erode East by-elections.

Advocate Inbadurai filed a petition in the ECI stating that the Chief Minister had violated the model code of conduct laid down by the ECI during the campaigns of the Erode East Constituency by-election.

EVKS Elangovan, a candidate of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, won the Erode East Assembly by-election in Tamil Nadu by a record margin of a sizable number of votes, defeating AIADMK candidate K S Thennarasu.

In its petition, AIADMK alleged that "two days prior to the date of polling, the sitting Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr. M.K. Stalin, who was campaigning for his political alliance party and in support of his alliance candidate in the constituency, made various legally impermissible statements that tantamount to multiple violations of the Model Code of Conduct as laid down by the Election Commission of India. It was a blatant attempt to illegally induce the electorate to vote in favour of the candidate fielded by his political alliance party."

"That, among all the other electoral violations, was the most crucial and highly objectionable; it was on the part of the Chief Minister to make an electoral promise / assurance during his campaigning in the constituency two days prior to the election that the State Government will soon implement the scheme under which every woman head of family will be given a monthly sum of Rs. 1,000/- by the State Government. The Chief Minister, in utter violation of the Model Code of Conduct, further announced during his said electoral campaigning that the date of implementation (of the said scheme) will be announced in the upcoming budget in March."

"The said violative announcement of the Chief Minister was widely reported by mainstream and local media channels as well as newspapers," the petition added.