AIADMK MP Navaneethakrishnan Sacked After Attending DMK Neta's Daughter's Wedding

Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha MP A Navaneethakrishnan has been relieved from the post of secretary of the AIADMK’s advocate wing, effective from Saturday. In a joint statement, party coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said Navaneethakrishnan was relieved from the post. The statement, however, did not mention the reason behind the decision.

As per reports, Navaneethakrishnan was relieved by AIADMK after the MP attended the wedding ceremony of DMK Rajya Sabha MP TKS Elangovan’s daughter at Anna Arivalayam. In the ceremony which also had in attendance Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, the AIADMK leader had said that he had been a novice while entering Parliament and had learned a lot from DMK MPs Kanimozhi and TKS Elangovan.

“She (Kanizmohi) has good intentions and she wants to do good for the people of Tamil Nadu. Kanimozhi taught me how to conduct myself during the internal meetings as she doesn’t want me to get into unnecessary controversies,” reports quoted Navaneethakrishnan as saying.

Navaneethakrishnan was appointed as the Advocate General for Tamil Nadu in the year 2011. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa had offered the party post to him in the year 2014.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), was formed by veteran movie-actor-turned-politician Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran (popularly known as MGR), who broke away from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in 1972. Since then, the AIADMK and rival DMK fought the elections and alternatively formed the government with the support of Congress and non-Congress parties.

In the 2021 elections, DMK defeated AIADMK and Stalin went on to become the Chief Minister by making many fancy promises like national recognition to Thiruvalluvar's Tirukurral, 75% quota to Tamilians in jobs, 500 Kalaignar Unavagam (canteens), increased women representation from 30 to 40%, slash petrol and diesel rates, ban NEET exams, waive education loans of students below 30 years of age, punishing Jayalalitha's killers - to name a few.