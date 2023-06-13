'Immature': AIADMK Passes Resolution Against Annamalai Over Dig At Jayalalithaa

Why you’re reading this: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has passed a resolution against BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai condemning his latest dig at the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa for alleged corruption. Leader of Opposition Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami and AIADMK leaders came down heavily on the BJP leader and slammed the saffron party for not following the ‘Alliance-Dharma' warning towards reconsidering the alliance for the general polls. The war of words began after Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his confidence in winning more than 25 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from Tamil Nadu in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

3 Things You Need To Know:

AIADMK passed a resolution against BJP state president Annamalai for his corruption dig at a dig at former CM Jayalalithaa for corruption.

Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami stated that AIADMK always supported and gave respect to the Modi government.

Has Annamalai's criticism landed the NDA alliance for 2024 in trouble?

Condemnation resolution against Annamalai

The resolution was passed against Annamalai during AIADMK's district secretaries meeting chaired by the party's general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the headquarters. This came following the heavy opposition from all cadres and party men condemning his comments aimed towards tarnishing the reputation of Jayalalithaa. As per the sources, the party high command is upset with the way Annamalai spoke in connection with the late AIADMK supremo Jayalalitha during his interview.

Leader of Opposition Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami claimed that his comments have upset the 2 crore cadres of AIADMK and the entire people of the state. "All the prominent leaders of BJP like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani had great respect for the late Jayalalitha. Even our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been very respectful of our Amma. AIADMK has always supported, and given equal respect by playing a pivotal role in the formation of the Modi government. Annamalai's comment has upset everyone".

Annamalai’s dig at Jayalalithaa

Taking an indirect dig, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai asserted that the state witnessed its worst period in 1991-96 (when Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu) in terms of corruption. Stating that many former Chief Ministers of the state have been convicted by the court, the BJP leader said that this is why Tamil Nadu is one of the most corrupt states in the country.

Annamalai’s criticism of the former Chief Minister attracted a massive outrage from the AIADMK, which is its ally as well in the state, making the party rethink its decision to be a part of the NDA alliance in the 2024 elections. Both the alliance partners in the state have constantly been at loggerheads but this ongoing face-off has once again raised questions about the parties' unity in the coming general elections.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) are the two big alliance partners of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. AIADMK registered its win on 66 seats during the 2021 assembly elections, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi managed to win five Assembly seats. Meanwhile, BJP with just four seats in the state Assembly came together with the two parties to become part of the Opposition in the southern state.